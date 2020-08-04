Churches opt out of serving Rally breakfasts

STURGIS — It’s at about this time before the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that Gene McPherson would be checking his food orders one last time for the biker breakfast hosted by the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
But that’s not happening this year. The Presbyterians, along with several other churches in Sturgis, have cancelled their breakfasts this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels different. Very, very, very different,” said McPherson who has served as one of the co-chairs of the event for the past 10 years. “I’ve never contemplated not having it (the breakfast).”
Most of the people who plan and work the breakfasts are in the target age range for the coronavirus, including McPherson.
“I’m 75 and I’m one of the younger ones,” he joked.
But the spread of the virus is no joking matter to the seniors who are generally on the front lines serving rallygoers who come to Sturgis from across the country and the world.
Someone from the biker breakfast committee of Grace Lutheran Church called Ruth Mechling about a month ago asking if she would be willing to volunteer for the breakfast this year.
“I have been practicing precautions since March. I told them I just couldn’t help,” said Mechling who has worked the breakfast for the past 30 or so years.
Mechling surmised that many others must have responded likewise because the committee decided to cancel this year’s breakfast fundraiser.
“I know it brings in quite a chunk of money for missions,” she said. That total also includes money from the sale of hand-made quilts to the rally visitors.
Blessed Emmanuel Lutheran Church also has decided to cancel its Rally breakfast this year over coronavirus concerns as has Sturgis Brown High School.
Sandy Dale, who has served as chairman of the breakfast committee at Blessed Emmanuel since 2014, said last year the church served 1,600 breakfasts during its 8-day run.
“This year with all of the COVID, and knowing we are not a young congregation, we opted to cancel. Hopefully by next year there will be a vaccine and we can host again,” she said.
They plan to put a sign out by the church telling longtime rallygoers that the breakfast was cancelled, and they will hopefully see them next year.
Dale said their goal in hosting the Rally breakfasts is to be of service to visitors.
“We gave them a place to go that was family oriented,” she said.
Not only did members of the Blessed Emmanuel volunteer for the breakfasts, but others from churches including a steady group from Wisconsin did also.
“We had issues with getting out-of-state volunteers because, depending on where they were coming from, they might have to quarantine when they returned home,” she said.
Dale said they were fortunate to have had a very profitable biker breakfast run last year.
“We rely on it (the breakfast) very heavily. I believe the Lord saw this coming and he prepared us for it,” she said.
McPherson said the biker breakfast is a wonderful ministry.
“But God has ways of getting things done, and I believe he can manage without the Presbyterian church rally breakfast for one year,” he said.
McPherson’s sister, Marcia Johnston, said she will miss the camaraderie of the biker breakfast at the church.
“There are regulars we have had year after year that it will be sad not to see them this year, but a break is not a bad thing,” she added.
