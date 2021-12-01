Christmas comes to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — As the holiday season sweeps through the Black Hills, several organizations in Spearfish are celebrating with Christmas events throughout the community.
Spearfish Zonta Festival of Trees
The first official kick-off to usher in the holiday season, the Spearfish Zonta Club’s Festival of trees will be open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday at the W.S. Tretheway Pavilion. The live fundraiser auction will take place at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the event are $25.
Community Christmas tree lighting
The community Christmas tree will be ceremoniously lit for the first time of the season at 6 p.m., Thursday. Sponsored by the Spearfish Downtown Business Association, the event will also feature Christmas carols and hot chocolate.
Christmas Stroll and Holidazzle Parade
The Downtown Business Association will host its annual downtown holiday celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday with Santa’s Craft shop at the Matthews Opera House with children’s activities to fill the time before the arrival of Santa Claus at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., live carolers will take to the street corner to sing the songs of the season. Common Grounds will host a community chili feed beginning at 5 p.m. just in time to fill up before the Holidazzle Parade, which will start at the rec center at 6 p.m. before making its way down North Avenue to Main Street, ending at Grant Street.
A Christmas celebration at the fire station
The Spearfish Fire Auxiliary will also host Santa Claus beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Station 1 located at 622 N. Canyon St. Take home crafts and cookies will be available for kids while they wait to get their picture taken with Santa. Any donations received will support Phibie’s Christmas Gift, a fundraiser, which benefits families in need during the Christmas season.
Spearfish Optimists Club’s Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, the Spearfish Optimist Club will host its Winter Wonderland drive-through holiday lights exhibit at the Spearfish City Campground from 5-8 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted by cash or Venmo on Dec. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 26.
Spearfish Canyon Express
Take a holiday trolley ride through the canyon with Mrs. Claus as she leads Christmas carols and tells stories on the way to Spearfish Canyon Lodge; all dressed for Christmas, where Santa will be waiting with cookies and fun activities. Two trips will be planned, beginning at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Dec. 5 and 19. Tickets are $20 per person. Pickup will be at Visit Spearfish, located at 603 N. Main St.
Holiday Piano Duets
As part of the Matthews Opera House Bellman’s Brown Bag series, the piano duet featuring “Holiday favorites” will take place from noon-1 p.m., on Dec. 8. As with all events in the Brown bag series, folks are encouraged to bring their lunch and enjoy the show. Coffee will be provided by Common Grounds.
PJ party at the Matthews Opera House
Cozy up in your favorite pajamas and head down to the Matthews Opera House at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 for a special presentation of the holiday classic “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” with fun commentary by the “Mystery Santa Theater Elves.” A general admission fee of $10 will help raise funds for the Opera House. Pizza, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase. Recommended for ages 14 and older but open to all ages.
Holiday drive-in at the rec center
The Spearfish Rec Center parking lot will double as a drive-in theater at 6 p.m., Dec. 12, featuring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Community-wide holiday light contest
Beginning Dec. 11 roam around the community, to see all the houses and businesses participating in the holiday light contest. Winners will be announced after Dec. 25.
