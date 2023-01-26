LEAD — Members of Christ Church Episcopal in Lead recently met with representatives from the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission to acknowledge the Outside of Deadwood grants that have helped pay for key restorations in the church.

Since 2003, the church has received more than $63,000 in Outside of Deadwood grant funding to restore windows and an organ for the historical church that was built in the late 1800s. Most recently, a $5,000 grant was used to restore a stained glass window that had begun to shift. The money was used to transport the window to Iowa, where artist Mark Bogenreif fixed the window and transported it back to Lead.

