SPEARFISH — Sixth-grade teacher Chris Blain was named the Spearfish School District “Teacher of the Year” at an assembly on Thursday at the Spearfish Middle School.
“Mr. Blain, do you know that you have been chosen as the Spearfish School District Teacher of the Year?” asked Don Lyon, Spearfish Middle School Principal.
Students erupted in cheers of support as well as providing a roar of thunder as the bleachers were stomped in appreciation.
“You guys want him to speak?” Lyon asked.
The roars got louder.
“So do I, because he’s always got a comment for us doesn’t he? But he might be almost speechless right now,” Lyon said. “If you know how difficult it is to become Spearfish School District Teacher of the Year, look around at all these professionals. He was the one chosen to be the best this year, so go ahead, Mr. Blain.”
“I don’t think students all realize because we don’t always do the best job as teachers at communicating to you that the reason we’re teachers, is because of you and the gift you guys give to us is yourselves and I hope we always give the same thing back to you,” Blain said. “We do our best to be the kind of teacher that we would wanted to have had when we were your age. So you guys keep learning, we’ll keep teaching, and we’ll get through this year.”
Also during the assembly, The South Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented the “Above and Beyond” award to Lyon during the assembly. Lyon was unaware of the surprise award.
Jim White, a volunteer with the Department of Defense and state chair of the ESGR, was on hand to present the award.
“What we do is we try and make sure that all of the National Guard men and women in South Dakota that have civilian jobs are treated properly at their jobs because we care so much about the military. One of your teachers, (2nd Lt.) Leslie Wangeman, nominated Lyon to win what is called the ‘Above and Beyond’ award.”
The award is given to an individual at the local level for going above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by providing their Guard and Reserve employees additional, non-mandated benefits such as differential or full pay to offset lost wages, extended health benefits, and other similar benefits.
“It’s nominated for an organization that goes above and beyond what the law requires them to do for their military employees that work for them,” White said.
Several guard members who work at the middle school nominated Lyons for the award.
