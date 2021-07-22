Chip seal, fog seal projects to begin on Hwys 75, 20, 85 this week

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on portions of S.D. Highway 75, S.D. Highway 20, and U.S. Highway 85 starting Wednesday.
The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
- S.D. Highway 75 – Project begins north of Highway 20 to the North Dakota state line. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Wednesday through Saturday.
- U.S. Highway 85 – Project begins 10 miles north of Buffalo and will continue north for six miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Saturday through Monday.
- S.D. Highway 20 – Project begins at Camp Crook and will head east to Highway 85 in Buffalo. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Monday through Thursday.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through all projects with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. The contractor will be working Monday through Saturday for the duration of the projects.
Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36-72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal on each project.
The prime contractor on this $1.7 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. from St. Cloud, Minn. The completion date for these projects will be July 29 with permanent pavement marking to follow.
