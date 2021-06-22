Chip seal and fog seal project on Highways 85 and 34 begin

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal and fog seal application will be applied to U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 were to begin Monday. The chip seal will begin on Highway 85 with Highway 34 following.
The chip seal will take place on Highway 85 from the Wyoming border to near Cheyenne Crossing and will take approximately four days to complete with an additional two days for the fog seal.
The chip seal will take place on Highway 34 from the intersection of S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis to the Belle Fourche River and will take approximately six days to complete with an additional two days for the fog seal.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal applications.
The prime contractor on this $1.4 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, Minn.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.