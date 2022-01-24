SPEARFISH — Downtown Spearfish was littered with snowy sculptures Friday afternoon as amateur artists took to the streets for the annual Chinook Days Snow Carving Competition.
It was an appropriately blustery evening as the Chinook Days winter celebration, commemorating the windy weather which wound Spearfish up in the record books, culminated with the community beer fest and bonfire. Although the wind prevented a full-scale blaze, the ceremonial “Spear Fish” was set aflame under the watchful eyes of the Spearfish Fire Department, to culminate the festivities.
Pioneer photos by Alex Portal
