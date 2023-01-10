0111 Chinook Days.tif

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — It was a blistery, blustery day in Spearfish 80 years ago, when the Chinook winds came through town to not only shatter records but windows as well.

Jan. 22, 1943 saw temperatures rise and fall by almost 50 degrees in mere minutes, landing Spearfish in the Guinness Book of World Records for “world’s fastest temperature drop” and “world’s fastest temperature rise.” In the span of two minutes, the temperature went from -4 degrees, all the way up to +45 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.