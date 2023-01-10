SPEARFISH — It was a blistery, blustery day in Spearfish 80 years ago, when the Chinook winds came through town to not only shatter records but windows as well.
Jan. 22, 1943 saw temperatures rise and fall by almost 50 degrees in mere minutes, landing Spearfish in the Guinness Book of World Records for “world’s fastest temperature drop” and “world’s fastest temperature rise.” In the span of two minutes, the temperature went from -4 degrees, all the way up to +45 degrees.
Previously reported in the Pioneer, the temperature in Spearfish got to +54 degrees before the Chinook winds died down, causing the temperature to drop back to -4 degrees in 27 minutes, shattering windows and flash freezing vehicles.
To commemorate this event, Spearfish held it’s inaugural “Chinook Days” festival, in January 2020. What started out as a “Chinook” beer release by the Black Hills Brew Club, a local group of at-home brewers, has now become a week long series of events commemorating the wild day of weather.
The fourth annual Chinook days will take place this year from Jan. 13 to Jan 21., and is set to be bigger and better than years before, Patrick “Pat” Williams, Chinook Days president, said.
“We got a lot of good groups that are involved, but, you know, it kind of began as just multiple groups that all have similar interests to a point, and are all kind of putting on some events during the winter anyways, so we’re kind of just collaborating our efforts and kind of making a whole week, 10 days plus, of it now.” Williams said.
Matthews Opera House and Spread the Tunes will kick of this year’s events on Friday with their annual JAM-uary series, live music at the center every Friday night in January. Advance tickets are $12 or $15 at the door.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Chinook Days Winter Carnival will take place at Big Hill. The carnival will include group rides, winter games, and free equipment demos. Williams said this is a free event for all ages, with food being provided by Killians Food & Drink.
“As much of the (events) that we can keep free or inexpensive we try to.” Williams said. “And the different groups that are involved, we try to vary up the events so it can maybe attract different groups, so that it can be, kind of a, community-wide thing.”
Sunday, Jan. 15 is the day of the Killian’s Luau, where guests are invited to dress as tropical as possible and compete in a costume contest for a chance to win a prize. Hawaiian themed food and drink specials are offered for the festivities, as well as live music.
After two days of rest, on Wednesday Jan. 18 the festival picks up again with the second annual fat bike, run, truck, or scoot Chinook Pub Crawl. The crawl will start at Crow Peak Brewery and end with live music at Killians, as part of its Wednesday night music series.
When talking about the demographic for the events, Williams said that anyone is welcome to come, but he tends to see those who enjoy the winter weather the most.
“We’d like to say it’s the entire community,” Williams said when talking about the demographic of the festival, “but really its people that want to get out and be active in the winter. You kind of have to want to bundle up and go stand outside to enjoy some of the events.”
On Jan. 20, Visit Spearfish will spearhead the snow sculpture event downtown, and then the following Saturday and Sunday will see the second annual pond hockey tournament up at Iron Creek Lake.
Finally, after a week of winter fun, is the big finale.
The ChinookFest BeerFest will take place Jan. 21 from 3 - 6 p.m. at the Lookout Amphitheater.
“The first year we did it, it was just the Home Brew Club up there with a handful of kegs that we made, and now we’re up to 14 breweries in just a couple of years.” Williams said.
The final festivity will include live music by Denver, Colo. based band Dragondeer, local band Stank Bank, and another local band that has yet to be announced. Food trucks, beverages, winter games, and a community bonfire will be a part of the fun as well.
Williams said the high school drum line will “drum in” the burning of the fish, and for the first time ever, there’ll be aerial performers and fire jugglers in attendance.
“Something that’s kind of cool is that there’s actually a documentary crew from Paris, France … they’re doing a documentary on the winds of the world, and they found out about the world record wind, but when they were researching it they stumbled across our event.” Williams said. “They’re planning to come out.”
The wild winds blew through town 80 years ago, but the celebration of the event is just getting started.
