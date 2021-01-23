Chinook celebrations underway

SPEARFISH — The second annual Chinook Days celebration will culminate this evening with the Chinook bonfire and winter games.
Although the lack of snow may stymie the winter games the community gathering will kick off at 2 p.m., with free beer tasting from Crow Peak Brewing Company, Spearfish Brewing Company, Sawyer Brewing Co., and the Northern Hills Home Brew Club. Donations will be collected to help sponsor future Chinook Days and food will be available to purchase from the Switch, Rosemary’s Kitchen, and Salt and Spruce.
At 3 p.m. live music brought by Spread the Tunes will take the stage.
At 5 p.m. a short presentation about the wacky weather event that landed Spearfish in the record books will commemorate the Chinook winds 78th anniversary. Directly following will be the lighting of the Fish, with help by the Spearfish Fire Department. Music, food, and beer will continue throughout the evening.
“Free beer, food, free music, and a big bonfire – should be a heck of a lot of fun,” said Patrick Williams, one of the founders and organizers of the event.
Entry for the event will be from the Grant Street and Meier Avenue. For the most up to the minute information about schedule changes visit the Chinook Days Facebook page, or go to www.chinookdays.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.