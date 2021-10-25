Chili feed coming in hot

SPEARFISH — Some like it hot. Some like it sweet. Others just like all kinds of chili.
And if you are a chili aficionado then you might just want to head on over to The Barn at Aspen Acres Thursday for the 20th annual chili feed sponsored by the Northern Hills Training Center.
The Beans and Brews event will pair 18 different chilies from local businesses along with eight beers from Crow Peak Brewery, Spearfish Brewery, Sawyer Brewery, and Lost Cabin Brewery.
But wait! There’s more.
If all you can eat chili doesn’t satisfy there will be a treat tower, fortune telling, costume contest, catered costumes, and much more.
6 Mile Road will provide live entertainment.
The event is from 5-8 p.m.
Beans and Brews is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds help fund the center’s services to people with developmental disabilities.
