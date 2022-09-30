SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”
That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
The kitchen fire started at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, when a char grill was left on and grease underneath the grill ignited. Cheyenne Crossing employees who were returning from a catering job discovered the fire, and called it in at about 10 p.m.
“We took a fire extinguisher that we had outside, a small one, and knocked it down once, but it wasn’t enough,” Brueckner said. “I tried to pull the fire suppression system by hand, but it had already gone off. We thought it had failed, but it didn’t. It just wasn’t enough to contain the fire, which at that point had gotten up into the hood and up to the rafters and burned it up.”
Despite the employees’ efforts to extinguish the fire it spread quickly, destroying the kitchen and the nearby baking area. Brueckner reports that the Lead Volunteer Fire Department was the first on the scene, followed by the Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, and Deadwood fire departments, with crews that battled the blaze and conducted mop-up efforts until 10 a.m. the next day.
Yes, Brueckner said, at least 12 of the restaurant’s famous carrot cakes were “cremated.”
While the fire was a disaster, Brueckner said he is looking to the future. He plans to clean up the mess, and rebuild as necessary. Brueckner’s business partner, Yungwirth, has a construction business in Sioux Falls that will help with the rebuild. He hopes to have that completed within the next four to five months.
But the damage is extensive. The entire kitchen and baking area is destroyed. The eating area has suffered roof damage from the firefighting efforts, and most of the gift shop items and the entire building is severely smoke damaged. Brueckner said he is working with ServePro, a national cleaning chain in Rapid City, to help clean up the mess.
“There is food loss and merchandise loss and equipment loss,” he said. “A project like this is kind of monumental.”
Despite the fire that shut down the restaurant until further notice, Brueckner said the Cheyenne Crossing catering business is still intact and operating. The catering business operates from a separate kitchen area, that was not destroyed and is still usable. Brueckner said he spent a good part of the weekend after the fire calling clients to assure them their party orders would be fulfilled, and he encourages members of the community to continue looking to the Cheyenne Crossing for any catering needs.
“We have quite a few bookings, but if anyone wants to book a Christmas party with us, that would help,” he said.
With 20 employees at the business, Brueckner said his chief concern right now is trying to keep as many people working and paid as he can. He has moved some of his restaurant kitchen staff into the catering business, and some of his employees will help with the fire cleanup.
“Most of these kids have been here for a long time, almost as long as me,” he said. “I don’t want to lose them and have to start over. This is a tight job market. Everyone is trying to hire them right now. We’re thankful it happened at this end of the summer instead of the other end, because we do have some resources. The community has just been wonderful. The outreach and sentiments and prayers are very touching.”
Brueckner said there is an effort to try and raise money to help the Cheyenne Crossing recover from the fire. Any funds raised from that effort, he said, will go directly toward keeping as many of his employees paid and working as possible. The Pioneer was unable to find information about these efforts by press time, but will continue to serve as an information source for fundraising and relief efforts.
“We’re scratching everything we can, but without revenue coming in it’s hard to pay everybody,” he said. “It’s not for me. I’m OK. I want to take care of them.”
As Brueckner prepares to clean up and rebuild, he continues to keep his spirits up by looking to the future. The building, he said, was well insured and he looks forward to rebuilding.
“It’s just one more thing life throws at you,” he said. “You don’t complain. You go fix it. That’s all there is to it.”
Brueckner has owned the Cheyenne Crossing since 2005. Under his ownership, the restaurant has enjoyed national acclaim as one of the premier restaurants in the Black Hills, having been highlighted on The Food Channel and other national, statewide and local media platforms. The restaurant is famous for its carrot cake and Indian tacos.
