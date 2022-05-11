Charitable group raises $10,000 for non-profit

SPEARFISH — The philanthropic group 100 Women Who Care About Spearfish recently held their bi-annual meeting in which they raised a hefty sum for a local non-profit organization.
On April 28, the group gathered and learned about five local programs: Front Porch Coalition, Victims of Violence Intervention Program - Artemis House, St. Vincent de Paul Spearfish Conference, Dress for Success - Black Hills, and Spread the Tunes.
Selected to receive $10,000 raised by the group was the Front Porch Coalition which provides prevention, intervention, and postvention services to help prevent the incidence of suicide in the community.
Bridget Swier, executive director of the Front Porch Coalition, said she was touched by the donation.
“What it means is we’ll be able to meet the needs of families that lost a loved one to suicide, and provide that assistance at no cost,” Swier said. “We are extreme grateful.”
She noted that when a person loses a loved one to suicide, they are 10 times more likely to struggle with suicidal ideation.
The Front Porch Coalition serves Pennington, Meade and parts of Lawrence counties. She said if a person outside of those areas are still able to use the organization’s group services.
To her knowledge, the Front Porch Coalition is the only organization with a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, or L.O.S.S Team.
Police dispatch, when it is determined that a person has died by suicide, calls the L.O.S.S Team, in which Swier leads, and she will respond to the scene alongside police to help family members.
The number are staggering.
She said at the beginning of the year, in Pennington County, the coalition and law enforcement matched their numbers and saw a 24% increase in suicides last year compared to 2020.
“It’s not looking good this year,” she said noting the organization has responded to 15 suicides in their service area since Jan. 1.
Kathy Albers, who help found 100 Women Who Care About Spearfish, said the members have donated about $73,000 to various organizations since they began in 2018.
Members nominate non-profits to be considered, and then five non-profits are randomly drawn to pitch their cause. A simple majority determines the winner.
“It was a difficult one. We had five really great organizations,” Albers said of the decision to choose from this meeting’s presenters.
“What (Swier) said touched the hearts of most of us. Especially us moms,” Albers said.
