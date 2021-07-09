BELLE FOURCHE –– Roughly 18 months after a city-owned garbage truck wreaked havoc in a Belle Fourche neighborhood, later spurring the homeowner’s filing of a civil suit against the city of Belle Fourche and two of its employees, the city is now the sole defendant in the case as the charges against the staff were recently dismissed.
On June 28, the names of Roman Garza and Rick Nelson were removed from the civil suit’s pleading. Now, the case solely involves Glenn Spencer, the homeowner, and the city of Belle Fourche.
According to the dismissal document, signed by Dylan Wilde, Spencer’s attorney, based on the city’s response, or “answer,” to the charges, “Defendants (the city) admit that an equipment failure occurred as the result of no fault of Garza or Nelson and, thus, Belle Fourche is solely liable for damages, if any, as may be proven and allowed by law …”
On Jan. 28, 2020, a Belle Fourche garbage truck ran into two vehicles and crashed into a home in a mobile home park off of Summit Street, destroying the trailer.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. According to Sheriff Fred Lamphere, two Belle Fourche Public Works employees, later identified in court documents as Garza and Nelson, were collecting garbage in the neighborhood, which was on a hill. He said the two stopped the truck on the street, engaged the emergency brake, and exited the vehicle to collect garbage on the curb.
The brakes on the vehicle allegedly failed, causing the truck to roll backwards approximately 400 feet downhill, striking two vehicles, and coming to a stop after it collided with an occupied home, knocking the residence off of its blocks and foundation.
According to a Facebook thread posted after the filing of the January suit, posted by Spencer, the house was pushed approximately 20 feet off of its foundation. Spencer wrote that he and his dog were in the rear of the house when the collision occurred and were relatively unharmed, but the home and the majority of its contents were destroyed.
On the anniversary of the incident, Spencer again posted about the event on Facebook, reflecting on the experience. The post stated that the city put Spencer up in a “shack across the creek from the post office” while he contemplated his next move. After three days, Spencer’s post indicated that he no longer desired to remain in the accommodations and got a hotel room where he stayed for two months until his demolished home could be removed from the property.
According to his post, Spencer said his home was “under insured” but utilizing an insurance payout, he was able to replace the home with another one that was “livable.”
In addition to losing his home and belongings, the post stated that Spencer had been working with the city for a year during the time between the incident and the filing of the civil suit, to obtain an agreement related to a settlement to replenish his loss, to no avail.
As a result, 364 days after the incident, Spencer filed a civil lawsuit against the city and the two public works employees operating the garbage truck.
The suit, filed Jan. 27, names the city of Belle Fourche, Garza, and Nelson as the defendants. The suit claims that the three parties owed Spencer various duties, including, but not limited to the proper, safe, and reasonable maintenance of the vehicle and alleged that they acted “negligently, carelessly, and/or unlawfully in the maintenance and/or operation of the garbage truck.”
The above misconduct, the suit alleges, directly caused the crash. As a result, Spencer claims he has “sustained damage to both personal property and real property,” in addition to “both physical bodily injury and mental anguish.”
Among the damages caused, the suit claims Spencer has sustained damages including but not limited to: past and future pain and suffering and mental anguish; loss of his mobile home that was destroyed by the crash; loss of personal property that was destroyed by the crash; costs and expenses in the replacement of property to repair or replace the damaged property; costs and expenses in restoring the real property; and miscellaneous costs and expenses resulting from the crash.
The amount of damages sustained by Spencer as a result of the crash is to be determined at trial, the suit states.
