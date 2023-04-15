By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Change is in the air for the Spearfish Public Safety Department.
Police Chief Curt Jacobs retired March 17, leaving his position open, and changing the way the department will run.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert addressed Spearfish City Council at a study session meeting March 15, letting council know how the department would move forward following Jacobs retirement.
City Administrator Steve McFarland introduced the public safety changes to council at the meeting, saying that the building department will move out from under Rotert, and now reside under Planning Director Marlo Kapsa. McFarland said this is a more “traditional” place for the building department to be.
“(With) my workload and my time management abilities, we feel we can accomplish this with me stepping into that role.” Rotert said, about the open chief of police position. Rotert will not be the police chief, staying in his role as public safety director, but will assume the day-to-day operations role that were fulfilled previously by Jacobs.
The position of lieutenant would be filled instead.
“In order for me to step back into that day-to-day operations of the police department, it’s going to necessitate recreating that position.” Rotert said.
At the city council meeting March 20, Rotert went into further details on opening the position back up, and other changes for council decision.
“This position (lieutenant) is not listed as the one we were going to have employed in 2023, but this is the one we’re going to fill. We’re not creating a position, we’re not filling a different position, we’re gonna fill this one instead. Actually, budgetary authority will spend less on this that they would’ve the other (police chief).” Rotert said. “The lieutenant position is that glue between the boots on the ground and the command staff, that we don’t have right now.”
Rotert also asked council to agree to a $2 an hour stipend for police department employees whose position require rotating shift work, in hopes to increase retention and recruitment.
“It’s very hard to find qualified applicants. And this isn’t just us, this is nationwide.” Rotert said.
He said that the department has been down as many as seven officers as recently as January.
Rotert thought offering a stipend would improve recruitment and retention for rotating shift workers.
“We don’t see an end to our struggles on recruitment and retention in the near future, unless we take some of these incremental steps.” Rotert said.
Overall cost for the stipends would add approximately $124,800 for this entire year, which is significantly less than $277,000 they have available in the budget for employee pay.
The last change Rotert requested from council was a $4,000 incentive for 15 police department employees, all of who have worked at the department for over a year, for their continuing efforts to provide uninterrupted service during staffing shortages for the last several years.
“This is a one time thing basically to address the last few years. Again, using that budget authority that we’re not spending. They’re doing the work for the people we can’t hire right now.” Rotert said.
The council moved to approve all three changes, with Rotert thanking them for their approval, and Mayor John Senden thanking the police department for the work they do around the city.
