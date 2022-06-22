Change order approved for CTE center

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board approved the first change order for the new Career and Technical Education Center at their June 13 board meeting.
The change order, totaling $13,563.31, is to add a platform and ladder for the dust collector.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district, said the change order was requested by the district.
He said that erecting a ladder to clean the dust collector or to change the filters on it, would not be efficient and could invite trouble. The platform and ladder would make the maintenance safer.
In early May, district officials, students, and construction officials, broke ground on the $15.35 million center, is slated to open for the spring semester in 2023-2024.
So far, dirt work has taken place, with topsoil moved to an area for future use.
Another pile is within the fenced in area at the construction site, and nope, it’s not up for grabs.
Easton said he has received numerous inquiries from people seeking to use is. But there are plans for it already either at the center’s site, at the high school, or at Creekside Elementary School.
