Champion of Pride

SPEARFISH — Pride Month is celebrated every June in honor of the Stonewall riots, which took place in New York between June 28 and July 3, 1969. It is a time to spread awareness and advocacy for the successes and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.
Alexis June Novotny has been an active voice for the LGBTQ+ community since officially coming out as a transgender woman in 2015.
“I was out at work and my work accepted me, my wife accepted me, and I kind of had my own cushy little circle of support around me and it’s like, ‘This is nice – for me. I need to make this nice for everybody,’” she said.
Novotny started working with the Black Hills Center for Equality and became the facilitator for Transcendence, a support group for members of LGBTQ+ community, although it hasn’t always been easy.
“You go to a couple of meetings and nobody’s there (and you think), ‘OK, am I really making a difference?’” she said. “And then the next meeting there were some individuals out of Sturgis showed up … (they were) like, ‘There’s a place for us in the Black Hills, this is amazing.’”
Novotny is the current president of the Black Hills Center for Equality, and collaborates with other nonprofits in the region to strengthen the LGBTQ+ community. Novotny said she’s been working with The Cave Collective and LGBTQ+ Family Connections to build a permanent working space for the Center as well as partnering with the Iris Clinic to provide basic information about gender identity and self-awareness throughout the Black Hills.
“Being gay, or lesbian, or bisexual, that’s who you go to bed with, and your gender identity is who you go to bed as,” she explained.
In 2019, Novotny started the Terry Bruce foundation in honor of her dear friend and mentor who passed away. Novotny said she wanted the foundation to focus on helping members of the LGBTQ+ community pay for gender name change services.
“It’s one of the single most powerful things to me to have my name that I identify with more than anything,” she said.
Novotny said it can cost around $150 to get a gender name change, which can be restrictive for some members of the community, especially those still in school.
“Having to deal with that and going to school and getting called the wrong name, especially with distance learning … you see the wrong name every time you log into your system every morning.”
For the past two years, Novotny was able to create the Terry Bruce scholarship, which has distributed approximately $6,000 to members of the LBGTQ+ community pursuing higher education.
Earlier this month, the editors of The Advocate, a news magazine centered on the LGBTQ+ community, named Novotny as one of over 100 2021Champions of Pride from across the nation.
“That community is your community as well,” she said. “I’d love to continue the work and help move it into the Northern Hills, that’s kind of my goal moving forward with this recognition.”
Another Black Hills advocate was also named a champion in the publication.
Toni Diamond, of Rapid City, was the first transgender person to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives and remains a strong voice for the community as well as serving as vice president of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
“Being the first out, open transgender person to run for state office (in South Dakota) just this past year was really powerful,” Novotny said of Diamond. “Hopefully we can kind of continue that momentum into 2022.”
The Black Hills Center for Equality will hold its annual Black Hills Pride Festival in Rapid City July 10-12. For more information about the Black Hills Center for Equality and up coming events, visit www.bhcfe.org, or contact Novotny directly by calling (605) 559-0105, or emailing transrcsd@bhcfe.org.
