Chamberlain woman pleads not guilty to drug distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A woman in an RV that was stopped for traveling below the speed limit and deviating within its lane of travel on Interstate 90 near Spearfish pleaded not guilty to drug charges March 29 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Tynia Rae Zeman, 22, of Chamberlain, pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance, oxycodone/hydrocodone, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, oxycodone/hydrocodone, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil, a Class 5 felony; possession of a controlled drug or substance, heroin, a Class 5 felony; distribution of a controlled substance, heroin, a Class 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, more than two ounces, but less than one-half pound, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
According to court documents, she was the passenger in the RV driven by Rodney Rohrbach, 29, also of Chamberlain. Rohrbach has also been indicted on the same charges and is expected to enter pleas May 17.
According to those court documents, around 10:35 p.m. Feb. 6, police observed an eastbound RV, registered in California, traveling below the speed limit near mile marker 2 on I-90. The RV allegedly deviated within its lane of travel, crossing onto the fog line separating the driving lane from the shoulder.
When dispatch operators could not get the registration to return, police stopped the RV and spoke with Rohrbach, who is also the registered owner of the vehicle. Rohrback’s driver’s license was allegedly suspended and he told police he received a traffic ticket in another state and had not yet paid it. Rohrbach told police he was traveling home from California and had left there two days ago.
Police ran a check of license plate readers monitored by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and saw that Rohrbach’s RV was in Nevada earlier that day.
When a drug dog was deployed to run around the RV to check for illegal drugs, it allegedly sat, indicating it smelled drugs in the vehicle.
Police then searched the RV and spoke with, Zeman, who allegedly told police the two spent two weeks in California and had left there the day before, both of which conflicted with Rohrbach’s story.
During the search, police allegedly located multiple receipts indicating the two were in California as recently as the day before the stop. Police also located a vacuum sealer and food saver bags, as well as multiple small pieces of tin foil in the vehicle, which is consistent with illicit drug use and a small bindle of tin foil in Zeman’s purse.
Multiple packages of marijuana, hashish wax, and hashish edibles, which were vacuum sealed and stored within food boxes and a black case with a bag of marijuana and a large amount of small plastic jeweler bags inside were also allegedly located.
When Zeman moved from a seat she was in, police allegedly located a small container of hash wax, which was not there in an earlier search of the area. Zeman allegedly admitted she had items on her and removed several packages of THC wax from her bra. She later admitted to police she had drugs on her person and allegedly handed over a small beaded sack that contained four bags of pills marked as hydrocodone. There was also a small foil bindle with a brown powder, believed to be heroin. Police estimated there to be around 100 pills and about one gram of heroin, which can be at least 10 doses for a user.
Neither defendant had a medical marijuana card.
Rohrbach is expected to be arraigned and Zeman is slated to appear in court again May 17 in Deadwood.
Both are free on $2,000 cash or surety, according to Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson.
