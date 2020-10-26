Chamber seeking parade entries for Belle Fourche Light Up the Night event

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Belle Fourche Area Chamber of Commerce is on the hunt for parade float entries for the upcoming Parade of Lights event to be held Nov. 27.
The annual parade, traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, is slated to follow its customary route – heading down Eighth Avenue before turning west onto State Street and then onto Fifth Avenue, traveling east on Grant Street and into the parking lot behind Northern Hills Federal Credit Union to be on display for the evening.
This year’s event theme is Polar Express.
The chamber is seeking participants to enter the parade or support the event through sponsorship. Those interested in entering the parade are asked to do so by Nov. 18. Sponsorships have a Nov. 1 deadline.
For parade entry applications or to inquire about sponsorship, call Miranda Gallagher, chamber executive director, at 892-2676.
