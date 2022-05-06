Challenge for Charity Gala raises nearly $9,000 for Sturgis organizations

STURGIS — The 2022 Challenge for Charity Gala was a huge success with nearly $9,000 raised for local Sturgis nonprofits on Saturday in the Sturgis Armory. Challenge for Charities Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2022 with a mission to raise funds for a variety of charitable causes in the Sturgis area. The nonprofit is managed by the founder and Board President Richelle Bruch, and a team of two officers and several community volunteers.
“This year we wanted to bring together the community of Sturgis to help raise money for a great cause within our school systems. I am a strong believer in the arts, performance, and foundation that is created by joining afterschool clubs,” said Bruch.
Sixteen tables were purchased by local businesses and individuals and took on the “Challenge of the Tables” by putting together creative centerpiece together that was auctioned off.
“This year’s center pieces were amazing, everything from our trophy winners of “Girl Power” from Black Hills Rally and Gold, to “America’’ from Liberty Chevrolet and anything in between,” said Bruch.
Winning the people’s choice of costumes and center piece was the staff from Black Hills Rally and Gold and friends, dressed as ‘Rosie The Riveter.’
The funds raised this year will be split between three organizations. The Scooper Thespian Society, an organization with a mission to promote knowledge of theater practices through involvement in activities, events, and performances. The Sturgis Brown High School (SBHS) and the Sturgis Williams music program with receive funds for choir, concert band, symphonic band and lessons to Sturgis area youth. The final recipient will be the SBHS Speech and Debate. The team won state runner-up championship for three years running and qualified 18 students for the National tournament. Eight students will travel to Louisville, Ky., and the funds will help with expenses.
The first Challenge for Charity Gala event was in 2021 and raised $15,000 for Sturgis Rally Charities. A new beneficiary will be selected each year.
Bruch said that everyone should start thinking about their theme for next year’s event. She would like to challenge everyone to come to the table with their best rendition of the theme they pick and help raise money for some great causes. If anyone would like to participate next year they can reach out by email at sturgischallengeforcharity@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.