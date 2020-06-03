Chaffee, Wink win District 29 House GOP recognition

SPEARFISH — Kirk Chaffee, of Whitewood, and Dean Wink, of Howes, received the Republican nomination for the two open District 29 House of Representatives seats.
Chaffee received 1,747 votes, while Wink received 2,014.
They faced Thomas Brunner, of Nisland, and Lincoln Shuck, of Union Center. Brunner received 1,652 votes and Shuck gained 990.
“I’m just very gratified for the support the voters gave me,” Wink said. “It was overwhelming that they gave me that much after being away from the Legislature for a while.”
Wink said he did not know what to expect from the race’s outcome, especially with a large number of votes being cast via mail in ballots in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was wait and see. I worked as hard in this campaign as any of them to get the message out,” Wink said.
“I am honored to win a seat for the November election,” Chaffee said. “There is much more work that needs to be done.”
Chaffee congratulated Wink on the out come of the race and thanked him as well as Brunner for their previous service to District 29. He also thanked Brunner for his mentorship during Chaffee’s first legislative term.
Other candidates could not be immediately reached for comment
The two will face Independent Jade Addison in November during the General Election. The top two candidates of that race will represent District 29 in Pierre.
