SPEARFISH — In the race for District 29 House of Representatives, incumbent Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, has retained his seat with 5,991 votes, while Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, returns from being termed out in the Senate with 5,131 votes.

“I’m deeply honored in the trust that the people of my district put in me to represent them for another two years,” Chaffee said.

