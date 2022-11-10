SPEARFISH — In the race for District 29 House of Representatives, incumbent Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, has retained his seat with 5,991 votes, while Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, returns from being termed out in the Senate with 5,131 votes.
“I’m deeply honored in the trust that the people of my district put in me to represent them for another two years,” Chaffee said.
Along with the legislative races, Chaffee said he was closely following the two ballot measures that were on Tuesday’s ballot.
“I think on the Medicaid, because it is in the Constitution now, or it will be, I think a long-term race will be how we incorporate that into the South Dakota budget in five years when that comes,” he said. “As far as marijuana, I would think that if something moves on that it would be more on the national stage, rather than on the state.”
Regardless of Initiated Measure 27 not passing in this election, Chaffee said he expects discussions regarding recreational marijuana to come up once again in the next legislative session.
“I would be surprised if there was not some legislation brought,” he speculated. “If nothing else, kind of a reboot of some of the last year’s legislation that didn’t get a positive vote.”
Chaffee said the health and wealth of the county he serves, as well as tax moderation and infrastructure build-up will always be in his sights as a legislator.
“(My goal) basically, in the simplest form, is to do good for the people of South Dakota and try to tackle some of the issues that matter,” he said.
Cammack shared Chaffee’s appreciation to the voters for affording him the opportunity to continue to serve.
“I have enjoyed the legislative process, I think that it gives me a front row in democracy and being able to help craft the decisions and solutions for different problems that we have to deal with in our state,” he said.
With the House of Representatives being the larger body, Cammack said he enjoyed the brevity of serving in the Senate, but he is looking forward to the lively debates in the House.
“It’s been said that the Senate is a symphony, and the House is a rock concert,” he said, with a laugh. “I think that’s a pretty good analogy.”
While in the Senate last session, Cammack voted against the repeal of the state food tax, but said he’s open to hearing the new proposal, which Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing for in the upcoming legislative session.
“I think that if there’s a way of accomplishing it without leaving a hole in our budget, I think it’s a good enough proposal,” he said. “But we’re gonna have to take a good hard look at this thing and make sure we’re not gonna be backing ourselves in a corner by taking $100 million out of the budget.”
Cammack said balancing the budget is one of the most important jobs lawmakers have in Pierre.
“The state of South Dakota is the leader in a lot of different economic measures that they have,” he said. “Having said that, there’s always room for improvement.”
Sean Natchke, L-Sturgis, in his first run for state office, said he was generally happy with winning 2,226 votes, especially running as a libertarian candidate.
“I literally just stick to mainly hand-shaking and just meeting people out in public, and I think it turned out really well,” he said. “A lot of third parties do not do well in South Dakota.”
Natchke also ran unsuccessfully for a city council spot in Sturgis in March, but said he is undeterred in his resolve to serve in South Dakota.
“I think I will try for something again. Will I try for the House again, I don’t know. I think it’s a good starting spot and I think you could do a lot of great thinks in South Dakota with it,” he said. “I really had a great time here and I’m learning more and more every single time and that’s the biggest thing is I truly think I can do some good.”
