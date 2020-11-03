Chaffee and Wink earn District 29 Rep. seats

STURGIS — Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, and Dean Wink, R-Howes will return to the District 29 House of Representatives.
Chaffee, and incumbent earned 37% of the votes by 9:10 p.m. with 15 of 38 precincts reporting. Wink, who had a break in service from the state legislature, received 43% of the votes.
They defeated Jade Addison, I-Sturgis, who received 20% votes.
For full election coverage, see Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
