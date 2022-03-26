Central City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A local man was sentenced March 8 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse in a grand theft case involving the defendant’s father, who is in assisted living.
Corey John Kopp, 58, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 10, 2021 and charged with grand theft by exploitation over $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000.
On Jan. 18, Kopp pleaded guilty to grand theft, value more than $2,500, but less than $5,000 and was sentenced March 8 to five years in prison, ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and a fine of $1,000.
Strawn suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Kopp on four years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 60 days in jail by March 8, 2023 and that he pay restitution of $3,918 to the victim in the case.
Kopp was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for court-appointed attorney fees of $857.
Court documents say the theft occurred between July and November 2020.
