Central City man pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A local man accused of stealing approximately $12,000 in a case involving his father who is in assisted living pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Corey John Kopp, 57, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 10 and charged with grand theft by exploitation over $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Kopp is free on $2,500 cash or surety.
Kopp’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12.
