Cement truck crashes on Colorado Blvd.

SPEARFISH — Shortly before noon on Thursday, members of the Spearfish Ambulance Service, Monument Paramedic Services, Spearfish Fire Department, Spearfish Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff, and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a call of a cement truck that had driven into a ditch along Colorado Boulevard.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the 2006 Peterbuilt cement truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 85, when the driver, Robert Korenic, 51, of Deadwood, attempted to turn onto Colorado Boulevard. He apparently drifted into oncoming traffic, overcorrected, and rolled into the ditch.
He received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Spearfish Monument Health Hospital.
The crash remained in place for several hours before being recovered.
