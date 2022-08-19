LEAD — The Lead community celebrated with an End of Summer Bash, organized and sponsored by the Handley Recreation Center. The event featured vendors, bounce houses, yard games, music by Tye Dye Volcano and a performance by comedian French Accent, from America’s Got Talent.
Pioneer photos by Wendy Pitlick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.