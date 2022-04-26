Celebrating 103 years serving veterans and the community

SPEARFISH — At the 103rd American Legion Birthday celebration April 9, the Spearfish Post 164 represented by World War II veteran Arne Koski and Post Chaplain Monica Lucio cut the birthday cake before the meal catered by Cheyenne Crossing. Four of the charter members of the Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders helped cut the chapter’s 10th anniversary cake. Pictured are Matt Hardin, Jim Childers, Fred Nelson, and Micheline Nelson.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.