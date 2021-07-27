DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission July 13 approved and authorized Commission Chairman Richard Sleep to sign an order declaring Cedar Berry Canyon Estates Road District incorporated.
“We received a petition from the Cedar Berry Canyon Estates Road District to incorporate,” said Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder. “SDCL 31-12A-1.1 allows three or fewer landowners to form a road district. The petition has gone through the city of Spearfish and they have approved it and now it’s being brought forth to the commission to approve the order declaring it incorporated.”
According to the legal description, Cedar Berry Canyon Estates is part of Tract A of Wild Turkey Estates and is located west of Spearfish.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked why the city had to act on the matter.
“It is in statute that they have to,” McGruder said.
SDCL 31-12A-5.1 requires the approval of the petition, if the territory is within the subdivision jurisdiction of a municipality, to first be submitted to the municipality’s governing body for approval at its discretion and upon approval, presented to the county.
The city of Spearfish approved the petition for formation of Cedar Berry Canyon Estates Road District June 21.
Deibert said that since they’re taking in the easements on each end as public access all the way through the property, from Moller Road to 214, by action, makes it public.
“That was the whole idea, so we have a through way that’s all public,” said legal counsel Eric Nies.
