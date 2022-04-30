Cavers explore new depth of Jewell Cave

JEWELL CAVE NATIONAL PARK — About five miles from the entrance of Jewell Cave, explorers recently mapped 1.63 miles of new passages making the known distance of the subterranean wonder 212.43 miles!
On April 7, a team of five, consisting of Dan Austin, Kelly Mathis, Rene Ohms, Nick Socky and Adam Weaver entered the cave. They would exit four days later.
They base camped at Deep Camp, a relatively new camping spot for cave explorers, about seven hours away from daylight.
“I like to say it’s a never-ending obstacle course to get there,” said Austin.
While the camp might be only five miles from the entrance, the journey to the site is anything but a walk in the park.
On the surface, he said, that trek may only take an hour or two. But in the cave, where you are walking, ducking, climbing, lowering, crawling, “it takes considerably longer,” Austin said.
Deep Camp was located in October 2015, the same day that the team found the cave’s first-known lake — Hourglass Lake.
The team established the camp in December 2016 and is considered to be “relatively comfortable,” equipped with tarps to sleep on which protects the cave floor, sleeping bags and pads, stoves, and cooking sets.
Those stoves are fueled with denatured alcohol the team carries with them on trips.
That gear is stashed in protective storage containers, and allows the explorers to minimize their carried items.
Austin said their packs generally weigh 13-15 pounds and largely consist of food for the four days. Water is obtained from Hourglass Lake, the only body of water in the cave designated for drinking.
The explorers must also carry toiletries, and since everything that goes into the cave must come out, that includes ways to remove human waste — thus the burrito bags and pee bottles carried in and out.
The other items carried include camp clothing — the clothing they wear while exploring quickly becomes very dirty, and a sleeping bag liner.
Teams have camped in the cave since the 1990s.
On days two and three of the expedition, the team traveled from Deep Camp about an hour northwest to Moon Junction and explored over 8,642 feet of new passages heading off the map. Some of the largest passages found were over 35 feet tall. Frostwork and popcorn were discovered in abundance in the new area, and a small lake was also found. The cave continues in multiple directions on this western edge, and more discoveries are likely in the future.
Both days, they were away from the camp for about 12 hours.
Austin explained how the cave is mapped.
The explorers carry a laser measuring tool that, of course, measures the distance from point to point, but also the inclination. The azimuth is also noted, and that information is noted on graph paper.
Then they will walk the distance of the measurement noting terrain features such as ledges, domes, wall, and ceiling detail.
The team also explored a couple pits, about 20 feet deep, which resulted with no significant discoveries.
But that doesn’t mean that the trip was a bust. Some of the largest passages found were over 35 feet tall. Frostwork and popcorn were discovered in abundance in the new area, and a small lake was also found.
That new lake perhaps is another part of a known lake, Lake Inferior, but the passage was flooded not offering an explorable route. The lake is about two feet deep and 20 feet wide.
So how does a team know if they are exploring a new passage while underground and away from maps?
Teams will create stations — writing on a movable rock with a Sharpie or paint marker, making notes.
If a station is discovered while exploring, they will know that the passage has already been recorded.
“That actually happened on this last trip,” Austin said.
The group formed two teams: one going south and the other west. Austin was in the west team.
The passage he was exploring looped south, and at one point his partner called back to him that he just found a station.
The southern team explored a passage that led to the intersection and proceeded on leaving a station at the junction.
A theory among cavers is that Jewell and Wind caves are linked, and barometric air volume indications may support this theory; however, Austin cautions people to take this with a grain of salt as the Southern Black Hills is littered with caves, caverns, crevices, and other places for a large amount of air to infiltrate from.
The two caves are separated by about 18 miles.
Austin said that if the two caves are indeed one, he does not believe the link will be found in our lifetimes.
“Those 212 mies of passages are contained in about four square miles on the surface,” he said. “The possibility of future discovery is huge.”
So what is it like to sleep in the cave?
He said as soon as you switch off your light, it is dark, so dark you can not see your hand in front of your face.
How long will their lights last?
“With lighting technology, it doesn’t take a huge amount of battery pages,” he said.
The ultra-efficient LED Sten light he carries will last a four-day venture.
He does carry a spare battery just in case.
Any weird sounds?
Other than a fellow caver snoring - the teams carry earplugs - the, “only time we ever hear a weird noise is what we think is an earthquake in the distance,” he said.
That sounded like a rumbling in the distance, and he never felt the ground shake.
On average, the close-knit community makes four-day explorations once every other month. The COVID-19 pandemic limited recent ventures.
A minimum of three and maximum of six people consist of the parties, and each are certified and trained.
So how tight are the passages?
Some can get very tight. Austin said he can fit into an 8-inch-high and 20-inch-wide cavern.
“Not very comfortable,” he said.
Once back on the surface, the team will enter the new data into a computer program which creates a line plot. That can be exported into a different program to create 3-D models.
“We’re finding new things that may benefit park management or science,” Austin said.
