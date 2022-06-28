Caution urged when using fireworks

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Fire Marshal urges people who want to discharge fireworks this Fourth of July holiday to use them in a responsible and safe manner.
Firework sales began in South Dakota on Monday and continue through July 5. The final day to legally discharge fireworks is July 10.
“We understand that many people enjoy discharging fireworks, but at the same time we urge people to be careful,” said Fire Marshal Paul Merriman. “If not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous to people and property.”
Merriman said people should make sure they know what their local city or county rules or ordinances are in regards to handling fireworks. Even with the recent rains, Merriman said hot, dry conditions can still pose a potential risk for those using fireworks.
Other firework safety tips can be found here: https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/summer/fireworks
