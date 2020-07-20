Caution Advised

SPEARFISH — Salvage logging operations will begin today in active timber sales impacted by recent tornadoes that hit the northern Black Hills.
High levels of logging truck and equipment traffic will be occur on Tinton Road (FSR 134) from Spearfish south to the intersection at US Highway 85. The public is advised to use extreme caution on this road and in this area for the next several weeks.
For safety, officials ask the public to provide logging trucks and equipment extra time and space as heavy trucks are not easily stopped, especially on unpaved forest roads. If a truck is approaching, please pull over as far as possible to make room for them to safely pass. A safe environment will allow for an efficient operation to get the downed trees out of the area before they become infested with insects or blue stain occurs, making them no longer merchantable.
