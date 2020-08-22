Cause of Weimer’s fire still under investigation

STURGIS — The cause of the Weimer’s Diner & Donuts fire is still under investigation, said Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Lensegrav.
Lensegrav and a state fire marshal investigated the scene of the fire Wednesday morning. Lensegrav said that officials with Weimer’s insurance company also have visited the site and that it could take up to a week to determine the cause.
An overnight fire Wednesday caused considerable damage to the kitchen and storage area of the business, and left smoke and water damage throughout the business.
A Facebook post on the Meade County Emergency Management page early Wednesday indicated that the fire may have started near an air conditioning unit.
Lensegrav said that wasn’t the case.
“The air conditioner is not where it started. It’s where the fire got some air to come out of the building,” he said.
Lensegrav also clarified that only the Weimer’s Diner & Donuts building was damaged in the fire.
“We did an inspection of the inside one building over. No other buildings were damaged,” he said.
A gofundme.com page for Weimer’s Diner & Donuts has been set up online by Ysenia Gallosa to help the Weimer family.
Gallosa wrote in her plea to others: “Sturgis lost a 71 year old staple of our community to a fire early this morning. The Weimer family built generations of memories for our community as well as those across the country. This is not the end for Jan and the Weimer family, but it will take a lot to rebuild. Let’s show our support to the family.”
As of Thursday noon, the page had generated $460 of the $50,000 goal.
You can find the page at gofundme.com. Click on the search tab and type in Weimers to donate.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.