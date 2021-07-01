BELLE FOURCHE — The 102nd Black Hills Roundup officially kicked off its annual celebrations with a cattle drive Wednesday afternoon through downtown Belle Fourche. Belle Fourche was once one of the largest cattle drive hubs in the Western United States, made possible by both the town’s geographical positioning in the center of the nation, and the railroad, which was shipping 2,500 carloads of cattle by 1895, making Belle Fourche the world’s largest livestock shipping point at that time. The Black Hills Roundup recreates this tradition each year with a cattle drive through downtown Belle Fourche.
Pioneer photos by Lacey Peterson
