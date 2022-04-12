Carstensen, Bachand, Williams, and Forrester win Sturgis elected positions

STURGIS — Mayor Mark Carstensen will retain his seat in Sturgis.
He defeated Tammy Bohn 1,017-470.
In Ward 1, incumbent Mike Bachand defeated challenger Brenda Vasknetz 151-97.
In Ward 3, Preston Williams, with 208 votes, defeated Dave Murtha, with 141, and Sean Natchke with 70 votes.
And in Ward 4, Incumbent Kevin Forrester defeated Justin Bohn 340-151.
For the full story, see Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer.
