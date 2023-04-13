LEAD — Rob Carr and Dustin Heupel will be the new faces on the Lead City Commission.
Just over 12 percent, or 244 of Lead’s 1,957 registered voters turned out on Tuesday to choose the two new city commissioners, who will each serve a three-year term. Carr led the race with 179 votes, followed by Heupel’s 144, and incumbent Steve Stewart received 116 votes.
Carr said he is looking forward to taking care of city business that is ongoing and moving forward.
“I’m just excited to get started and help the city of Lead get on track,” Carr said. “I’ll be thinking about a lot of stuff before I get a start in May. I’m not gonna come in and make a bunch of waves right off the bat.”
Heupel also said he’s going to take the time to learn about how things work on the commission and get a good idea for what the citizens want. As a local contractor, he said he has some expertise to lend for the plans to build a new city shop.
“Obviously I’ll get the feel of things, the lay of the land,” he said. “I’m really excited to get to work for the citizens.”
Stewart, who is coming off his three-year term, said he believes he made a difference on the commission because he researched issues.
“One of our previous city administrators, Dan Blakeman, told the commissioners to do their job and not to be bobbleheads and go up and down. But to do their research and see what’s going on,” Stewart said. “Yes, I’ve dropped the ball. But the people spoke. It’s hard to run against locals.”
Heupel and Carr will be sworn in to their new positions May 1.
