Carquest hits the road

SPEARFISH — After 44 years at the same location Carquest in Spearfish has moved, but still remains a part of downtown’s business hub.
“We wanted to stay centrally located, there’s a lot of the older generation that still lives down in this area and its easier to walk over to us instead of going to the far reaches of town,” said Rich Rivers, manager of the auto parts store.
Rivers has been working at Carquest for the past 21 years, and said the decision to move out of the store’s original building was made to better serve its customers with better parking and more service space.
“We just pride ourselves on amazing customer service, that is our job one,” he said.
Carquest has remained an independently owned branch of the Auto Zone company since it was founded in 1974. Shortly after its creation, Carquest bought the Big A franchise and quickly started making a name for itself as a one stop shop for an array of auto parts.
“We do all new auto parts ranging from say, 1950s Willy’s pickups to 2021 vehicles,” Rivers said. “We have probably one of the best import warehouses of anybody ranging from Maserati, Mercedes, to Alfa Romeo. We can get a wide range of a lot of stuff.”
The store keeps a large inventory on hand, but Rivers said one of the corner stones of Carquest’s service has always been its ability to locate and ship hard-to-find parts for its customers.
“The supply chain has been difficult just like everybody else. We find it where we can and it doesn’t bother us to freight them in and just take care of the customer,” he said. “We’ve probably spent more on freight in the last two years than I’ve paid freight in the last 10 years.”
Although Carquest doesn’t offer labor services to its customers, Rivers said people keep coming back for parts selection, and knowledge.
“We have a lot of off-roaders that come in here, we ourselves do a lot of off-roading up in the Hills, so people come in looking for some knowledge, how to change this, how to work this,” he said. “We’re just kind of an all around crew. If one doesn’t know, the other (knows), and if not we find the answers . … You give them service and they remember that, they come back to you.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.