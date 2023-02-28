Carl’s Trailer Sales and Progress RV teamed up to treat South Dakota Service Dogs with a customized enclosed trailer to be used for outreach to veterans and first responders. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson
Carl’s Trailer Sales and Progress RV teamed up to treat South Dakota Service Dogs with a customized enclosed trailer to be used for outreach to veterans and first responders. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Service Dogs organization was thrown a huge bone, when two Belle Fourche businesses came together to donate an enclosed trailer with custom upgrade equipment to the non-profit Friday morning.
Tony Russell, co-founder of the organization, said he was very thankful for the tremendous contribution.
“It’s incredible. It’s one of those things,” Russell said. “You hear of generosity, but then you run into people who have such amazing hearts, and they come along and support your vision, there are almost no words to describe it.”
Russell said he intends to use the trailer for outreach and informing more of the public about the organization that has a mission of providing service dogs to veterans and first responders.
“That’s going to be the goal and key for the trailer – outreach events,” he said. “We have at least one major event every month that this trailer will be at if not more.”
The idea was sparked when Russell was visiting with the Black Hills Pioneer during a check presentation about his organization.
He was asked what he really needed for his organization.
Quickly, he responded with his vision for a trailer to be used for outreach.
Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer, knew just who to call – Mike Bayne, sales manager at Carl’s Trailer Sales. As fortune would have it, Lister passed Bayne on Interstate 90 while still in Rapid City.
Lister told Bayne of Russell’s program, and Bayne took it from there.
He contacted Jim Ryan, who co-owns Progress RV with his wife Kelli Ryan, and asked if he would be interested in partnering.
It’s such a good cause. It’s an opportunity to help out with what Tony’s doing,” Jim Ryan said.
“The veterans are so important to our country, and too often, they don’t get the help they need,” Bayne said.
The two contacted Russell and discussed his needs.
Bayne traded the dual axle, seven-foot-by-14-foot trailer for Russell’s very small trailer, and then got to work customizing it.
Ryan and his crew added an air conditioner, solar panel, battery, lights, electrical outlets and an awning. Once Ryan’s employees heard of what the cause was for, they donated their time to do the work at no cost.
Bayne’s crew then insulated and finished the trailer.
The trailer has a walk-through door in the front, but it also has a fold-down ramp at the back that would allow someone in a wheelchair to roll into it.
“Tony definitely deserves the credit,” Ryan said. “He took the initiative to get the ball rolling on this. We had it easy. We did what we normally do on a daily basis. Tony carried the torch.”
Both Bayne’s and Ryan’s sons serve in the military, with Bayne’s son in the Navy and Ryan’s son in the Air Force.
Russell said he was grateful for the donation.
“… they reached out to us several times to make sure everything they were doing was going to be the best thing for us and the best setup,” he said. “It didn’t matter to them that it would take a little longer, they wanted to do it right, and that was the incredible thing. It wasn’t a one-time, ‘hey, we’re going to give you a trailer,’ it was, ‘we’re going to fully understand what you do and set up this trailer to the best of our ability to meet your mission-set to make it as easy as possible.’”
Russell said that after reading the three-part news series about his organization that was published in the Pioneer, people reached out to him with offers of dogs as well as speaking engagements.
“We’ll take the trailer with multiple dogs allowing the message to be spread about the resources we have and being able to help more veterans, not only in the Black Hills, but across the state,” he said.
Russell said he had set a goal for 2023 of donating 20 service dogs to veterans. South Dakota Service Dogs is already halfway there and has gifted 10 so far this year. Approximately 60 others are in training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.