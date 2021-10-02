SPEARFISH — Brian Speidel won the professional category for the Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest with this picture of the underwater viewing area at the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery and Archives.
Emerson Yushta took top honors in the youth category for the Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest. The 2021 Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest results are in, and the Booth Society has announced the winners.
Amateur Photographers
Landscape & Scenery Category
1st Place Chris Yushta
2nd Place Steve Staman
3rd Place Chris Yushta
People & Events Category
1st Place Chris Yushta
2nd Place Chris Yushta
3rd Place Tara Hahn
Wildlife & Nature Category
1st Place Greg Albrechtsen
2nd Place Rory Hayman
3rd Place Logan Stone
Professional Photographers
1st Place Brian Speidel
2nd Place Brad Noisat
Youth Photographers
1st Place Emerson Yushta
