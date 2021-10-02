SPEARFISH — Brian Speidel won the professional category for the Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest with this picture of the underwater viewing area at the D.C. Booth National Fish Hatchery and Archives.

Emerson Yushta took top honors in the youth category for the Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest. The 2021 Capture the Hatchery Photo Contest results are in, and the Booth Society has announced the winners.

Amateur Photographers

Landscape & Scenery Category

1st Place Chris Yushta

2nd Place Steve Staman

3rd Place Chris Yushta

People & Events Category

1st Place Chris Yushta

2nd Place Chris Yushta

3rd Place Tara Hahn

Wildlife & Nature Category

1st Place Greg Albrechtsen

2nd Place Rory Hayman

3rd Place Logan Stone

Professional Photographers

1st Place Brian Speidel

2nd Place Brad Noisat

Youth Photographers

1st Place  Emerson Yushta

