Capture the Hatchery contest kicks off

SPEARFISH — The Booth Society kicked off its Capture the Hatchery photo contest Monday with five local photographers on hand to discuss the art with visitors.
On hand at D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, Monday were photographers Jeff McInally, who happens to be D.C. Booth’s and Ruby Booth’s great-grandson, John Mitchell, Brittany Kahl, Nathan Hoogshagen, and Russ Aman.
Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society, said the organization will accept entries until Aug. 21. They must be taken within the hatchery grounds at any time.
To read more on the contest rules, visit https://dcboothfishhatchery.org/capture-the-hatchery-photo-contest/
