Canyon Acoustic Series lineup for 2022 announced

SPEARFISH — Since 2015, the Canyon Acoustic Series has been filling Spearfish with the sounds of acoustic artists. Now in its seventh season, having taken 2020 off in light of the pandemic, Spread the Tunes, Inc., has announced its 2022 lineup.
“It’s an all ages event, it’s free music; a place to come down once a week, get dinner, (and) have a drink,” said Zac Eixenberger with Spread the Tunes.
“It’s just some fun, free entertainment for the city.”
This season’s line will kick off on June 15 with The Dirty Grass Players, and will include Six Mile Road, on June 22; Fireside Collective, on June 29; High Country Hustle, on July 6; Feed the Dog, on July 13; Buffalo Galaxy, on July 20; West King String Band, on July 37; and Pretend Friend, on Aug. 3. Each band will take the stage at the Spearfish City Park Band Shell at 6-8:30 p.m., every Wednesday this summer.
“A lot of these bands, they’re playing at major festivals this summer, and they’re just hard-working, traveling bands and they’re in the region,” Eixenberger explained.
With larger-scale events like Downtown Friday Nights, and even the bands that appear in Deadwood, Eixenberger said the acoustic series brings a unique musical experience to the area that carries it’s own vibe and following.
It’s, you know, ‘bring your lawn chair, sit in the lawn on your blanket, let the kids run around,” he said. “Really it’s just kind of showcasing some regional music to our area that we wouldn’t otherwise have.”
Along with the live music, food vendors will be serving up some local favorites along with other vendors such as Black Hills Bricks Bots & and Beakers, Spearfish Creek Wine Bar and The Hot Room.
Eixenberger thanked all the community sponsors for supporting the event, which benefits the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, especially Crow Peak Brewing Co., which has been a major contributor from day one.
Additionally, each week, Spread the Tunes will choose one other local non-profit to participate in a 50/50 raffle.
“It was our first time doing it last year and it was pretty awesome,” Eixenberger said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.