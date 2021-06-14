Canyon Acoustic Series back with a bang

SPEARFISH — After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canyon Acoustic Series is back to celebrate the sounds of summer.
“It’s definitely a social place but it seems like the audience is more focused on the music than the social aspect of it,” explained Zac Eixenberger with Spread the Tunes. “We get anywhere from 300 to 400 people down there … It’s nice for the artists to get some awareness.”
Now in its sixth year, the summer concert series kicks off at 6 p.m., Wednesday with Brotherhood of Birds taking the stage at Spearfish City Park. Spread the Tunes, Inc. will once again raise funds for the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish hatchery and Archives through its beer and wine sales, but Eixenberger said this year, more Spearfish non-profits will benefit from the show.
“We’re raising money again for the fish Hatchery and then this year we decided to do a 50/50 raffle each week,” Eixenberger said.
Each week, Spread the Tunes will choose another non-profit to be the benefactor in the raffle starting with Young Life this Wednesday followed by the Artemis House, in week two; Phoenix Rising Education Program, in week three; the Spearfish Food Pantry, in week four with an additional food drive; the Front Porch Coalition, in week five; Northern Hills Training Center, in week six; Northern Hills Sources of Support, in week seven; and the Spearfish Mountain Bike Club, in week eight.
Eixenberger said in addition to the music, food trucks, local vendors, and educational entertainment from Black Hills Bricks, Bots, and Beakers will pack the park with family fun.
“Its just good entertainment, free entertainment, and a place you can bring the kids,” he said.
For more information and full list of bands, visit www.spreadthetunes.com/canyon-acoustic-series.html.
Music starts each week at 6 p.m.; Dead Horses, not Chain Station, will attend the Aug. 4 concert.
