BUTTE COUNTY— Green Light Partners Custer (GLP) manufacturing facility got their permit to operate Oct. 18, from the Butte County Commission.
This is the last facility in Butte County to receive a permit to operate as it has reached its cap on cannabis establishments permitted to operate with six cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities, and two dispensaries.
GLP’s cultivation facility was permitted to operate on Sept. 6, and will be in the same location as their newly permitted manufacturing facility, located at 19140 Linch Lane in Belle Fourche.
During the commission meeting, a representative for GLP said that they are going to use an adjacent property’s well for water use, and are currently in the process of converting the well from private to commercial.
Along with GLP, other cannabis companies in the county are moving forward with operations.
Black Hills Bud partner Francis ‘Ed’ Reilly, and Center of the Nation Cultivation partner Matt Kinney, talked about the current state of their facilities, and their thoughts on the industry and its impact on people and the county.
Black Hills Bud was permitted to operate their cultivation facility and dispensary on June 10.
Reilly said that the cultivation facility is fully operational and the dispensary is expected to open on April 1, 2023, located at 18636 SD Hwy 79 in Newell.
They have 1,200 plants and are using a lot less water than anticipated at 3,000 gallons per month.
“Not much more than the average household.” Reilly said of water use.
Black Hills Bud currently has six full-time and one part-time employee, with a starting wage of $25 per hour. Almost every employee is a Butte County resident, Reilly said. The company also has plans to incorporate benefits by spring 2023.
The company’s main goal right now is not expanding, Reilly said, but making sure the current operation is working well and providing good quality medicine.
“We use nothing but natural sunlight. We grow in living soil, and every single plant, and anything we do with pest control, is 100% natural and organic.” Reilly said. “In fact, you could eat the stuff we fertilize with. It probably would not taste good, but you could eat it.”
Black Hills Bud also uses ducks and turkeys a part of their pest control and have 24-hour security on site.
Kinney also discussed the progress of his company’s cultivation and manufacturing facilities.
Center of the Nation Cultivation, located at 11097 Ridge Road in Belle Fourche, is fully operational at their cultivation facility, and has plans to start building their manufacturing facility in the fall, early winter. To ensure operation in the first year, Kinney said they might use temporary facilities to manufacture until construction is complete.
Kinney didn’t specify how many plants they have, but said the facility is able to handle 300-400 plants.
In the case of water supply, Kinney said that none of the water they use, or plan to use, comes from a well source in southern Butte County.
The facility is using trucks to haul water from bulk sources in Spearfish and Belle Fourche, and distributing it using a cistern located within the perimeter. Ideally, they want to fuel the cistern with on-site well water if deemed legal and accepted.
Kinney said the water use is similar to one to two households.
The facilities is doing all of its cultivation indoors’, and plans to keep it that way, due to weather.
“One hail storm will just wipe you out.” Kinney said.
The cultivation runs off LED lights, and has plans for solar-use and a solar field in the future.
Kinney said they have three full time employees, all local, three people getting registered to work, and will hire part-time employees for harvesting, which happens once every eight to ten weeks.
Kinney also talked about his relationship to cannabis and how he got into the industry.
“I came into this business with limited to no knowledge of cannabis. I’m a criminal defense attorney, and over the last 27 years of my practice, I learned a lot about cannabis into sending people that were out of state, caught on the interstate by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, to drug and addiction programs.” Kinney said. “Over the years, I learned that a lot of these people are just normal people … they were business people, they weren’t drug-addict type people.”
Both Kinney and Reilly had similar thoughts on the way cannabis was and has been perceived by people of their generations.
Reilly said that he grew up in a time where cannabis was viewed in a harsh light and he followed that light for a long time before he saw people close to him use the plant medicinally to get better, both with addiction and cancer.
“I’ve seen somebody that struggled very much with hard drugs; hard, yucky, street drugs, and transitioned to using cannabis to get off of those. (They have) been clean 16 or 17 years.” Reilly said.
Reilly also had family members with cancer and rheumatoid arthritis that used cannabis to ease their pain. These personal situations changed his strong opinions against cannabis long before he got into the business.
“At one time I would have been very much not in favor of this.” Reilly said, talking about legalizing medicinal marijuana.
Kinney went through something similar in 2012 when a man walked into his office seeking legal advice.
Kinney said this man was 62 years old with a professional job, and a wife working for the county. He had four back surgeries, and the only thing that eased his pain was cannabis. The man came to Kinney asking him what kind of trouble he would get into for buying it off the street and using it illegally.
“Here’s a guy who wants to follow the law, raised as a God-fearing citizen, who pays his taxes, and is having an absolute miserable health situation. There’s an absolute disregard for that from a lot of our people in government and politics.” Kinney said. “They don’t care.”
Kinney and Reilly said that most of their purchasing for their facilities was in Butte County, and they hope to give back as much as possible once they start to make a profit.
“We are local Butte County residents.” Reilly said. “There is absolutely no out of state funding involved in our operation whatsoever.”
Center of the Nation Cultivation is set to make their first sale in the next week or two.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.