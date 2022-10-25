bhp news.jpg
BUTTE COUNTY— Green Light Partners Custer (GLP) manufacturing facility got their permit to operate Oct. 18, from the Butte County Commission.

This is the last facility in Butte County to receive a permit to operate as it has reached its cap on cannabis establishments permitted to operate with six cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities, and two dispensaries.

