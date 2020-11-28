Cannabis cultivation company urges SD to focus on safe, responsible transition

PIERRE — Voters sent a clear message to legalize cannabis in South Dakota, and elected officials should focus more on making that happen in a safe and responsible way, rather than fighting the initiative, according to a leading cultivator and distributor of cannabis-based products.
Adam Goers, vice president of corporate affairs for Columbia Care, which operates a series of cannabis cultivation and distribution operations in the United States and the European Union, said South Dakota voters sent a clear message when they approved Constitutional Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26 during the Nov. 3 election. Amendment A legalizes marijuana use for all adults who are 21 and over, while Initiated Measure 26 legalizes medical marijuana.
“(Elected officials) need to recognize and look at what the will of the voters was,” Goers said. “It was really clear and I think on Election Day we saw around the country that cannabis definitely won, and South Dakota was one of those places. It’s going to be really important for state government to work closely with industry and other stakeholders to make sure we get this done right.
“I think it would be very unfortunate for elected officials to think they can and should go against the very direct and well stated will of voters in the state,” Goers continued. “I think if they do that, it won’t bode well for them in the long run because voters will take notice.”
Goers’ comments came before two law enforcement officers filed a lawsuit, asking the courts to overturn Constitutional Amendment A. The amendment legalizes the cultivation, transport, possession and sale of marijuana in the state. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and S.D. Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller filed the lawsuit alleging that the amendment should have been placed on the ballot by a state convention — something that hasn’t been done since statehood.
But, Goers stressed that instead of fighting the election outcome, it is paramount for elected officials to work together with responsible cultivation and distribution facilities to ensure the transition is done in a safe manner that provides maximum benefit to the state. According to the legislation, the newly passed legalization will go into effect July 1, but the S.D. Department of Revenue has until April 2022 to draft taxation regulations for what could be South Dakota’s newest cash crop.
Between now and then, Goers said companies such as Columbia Care stand ready to work with state officials to build cultivation and processing facilities, in order to amass inventory to meet patient demand for medical marijuana use. Medical marijuana is Columbia Care’s primary focus, Goers said, as his company stresses research and development in products.
“There are patients suffering from debilitating conditions that need first access,” Goers said.
Once enough marijuana has been cultivated to meet patient demand, Goers said medical dispensaries will be set up around the state. He referred to the dispensaries as resembling a “high-end” doctor’s office, with professional pharmacists on staff, and security that is often provided by retired police officers.
“They will be part of the community in an additive effect, especially in the medical community,” he said. “They are treating your neighbors who may be suffering from a debilitating condition, including cancer or chronic pain. They’re professionally run and products that are going to be available are tested, grown and produced up to the strictest standards, so the quality, safety and efficacy can be guaranteed for the patient who is going to be consuming them.”
Once the infrastructure to meet medicinal needs is met, Goers said the state is likely to turn its attention to meeting demand for recreational use.
“It’s good that they go in that order, because once you have the infrastructure set up the medical sales will be operating,” he said. “Then we will be looking to some of those same operators and getting those types of processes to get ready for adult use sales, when obviously the market will grow much larger.”
Even in the recreational use arena, Goers said there are still people who seek cannabis to treat conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Research shows that the vast majority of customers are actually using cannabis for a medicinal purpose, even if they’re not suffering from a condition,” he said. “We know that those who are suffering from a condition — whether that is something severe like terminal cancer or a veteran with PTSD, or someone who is having trouble sleeping — that they can all find different benefits from cannabis. We encourage and think it’s important that those patients seek care from a physician.”
Goers said taking steps to work with companies like Columbia Care to ensure safe, responsible transition into legal cannabis could mean an economic boon to the state, including well-paying jobs and significant tax revenue. Based on his numbers, Goers said he expects the state to realize between $10-$25 million in tax revenue for a well-developed program. Additionally, Goers estimated that legalized marijuana could provide up to 2,000 jobs in the state, with most positions offering a minimum of $15 per hour, including medical and 401K benefits.
“So, at a time when retail is having difficulty, these are great positions,” he said.
But in order to realize full economic potential, Goers said the state’s focus needs to be on working to make sure legalized cannabis is done right.
“It’s really important for the state to take this seriously and to engage and make sure this gets done right,” he said. “Yes, it may take 16 to 17 months now for South Dakotans to be able to legally access cannabis. But the wait is probably worth it because that means an economically viable market has been established. That means quality and safety.”
