Sarah Canida poses with Lead Mayor Ron Everett at a past Lead-Deadwood Arts Center Cheesecake Sampler event. Canida will serve as the new assistant director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy photo
LEAD — Volunteerism and serving her community are integral parts of Sarah Canida’s life, and now she looks forward to focusing her energy on promoting local business as the new Assistant Director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
Canida, who has lived in Lead since 2006, has volunteered in multiple capacities with the Historic Homestake Opera House, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, the Lead Mountain Hens, and with the Deadwood Police Department as a reserve officer. Her mission has always been to help people, and now she is looking forward to promoting Lead’s growth into the future by promoting local business. As the assistant director, Canida will be responsible for recruiting new members to the chamber, retaining existing members, and social media marketing. Having been in the position for less than a month, Canida said she has already reached out personally to nearly half of the chamber’s 250 members, and she has launched a vibrant social media marketing campaign for all members who are interested.
“I will stop by any business that wants me to come out there and promote them with a video, pictures, a Facebook Live video or whatever they want,” Canida said. “I’ve already had multiple people reaching out to me for that.”
Canida, who was responsible for recruiting new members at Anytime Fitness in Spearfish before taking the position at the Lead Chamber, has experience in successfully launching growth campaigns. She is excited to apply her skills to the community she loves and calls home, and where she is raising her five children. She feels like she will thrive in her new role with the chamber, and she looks forward to using her personable talents and ability to forge effective, professional relationships to help the chamber better serve businesses.
In her first month on the job, Canida said she has encountered many chamber members who have appreciated her efforts to reach out and go the extra mile to help market their business.
“Some of them were not feeling like they were being promoted as much lately,” Canida said, adding that she has already stopped by multiple businesses to do live videos for social media, in an effort to ramp up marketing efforts. “Along with any business, people are struggling right now. I know it all comes down to marketing and promoting, and if you can’t do that nobody is going to know about your business. Nobody is going to talk about it. You have to be marketing and promoting all the time and always pushing yourself above and beyond everything that is going on in the world, because the world is moving very fast. I know that the Lead Chamber is going to flourish with me being part of it. I know that is what I’m good at. That is what comes naturally to me. You also have to be friendly with everyone. I can walk into a gas station, a coffee shop, I can run into a homeless man on the side of the street, I can meet the mayor or the district state’s attorney, and all of those people who I know from the gym and I can sit down and have a conversation with anyone. I think that is what will help with our chamber.”
For more information about the Lead Area Chamber and how it can help member businesses, email Canida at assistant@leadmethere.org.
