 Sarah Canida poses with Lead Mayor Ron Everett at a past Lead-Deadwood Arts Center Cheesecake Sampler event. Canida will serve as the new assistant director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy photo

LEAD — Volunteerism and serving her community are integral parts of Sarah Canida’s life, and now she looks forward to focusing her energy on promoting local business as the new Assistant Director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.

Canida, who has lived in Lead since 2006, has volunteered in multiple capacities with the Historic Homestake Opera House, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, the Lead Mountain Hens, and with the Deadwood Police Department as a reserve officer. Her mission has always been to help people, and now she is looking forward to promoting Lead’s growth into the future by promoting local business. As the assistant director, Canida will be responsible for recruiting new members to the chamber, retaining existing members, and social media marketing. Having been in the position for less than a month, Canida said she has already reached out personally to nearly half of the chamber’s 250 members, and she has launched a vibrant social media marketing campaign for all members who are interested.

