Candidate questionnaire: Spearfish School Board

SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect candidates to two open Spearfish School Board positions. The Black Hills Pioneer sent a candidate questionnaire to the three individuals vying for the positions, which carry a three-year term. The candidates’ answers for the school board are published below as received. The three candidates running for the board are also printed below. When necessary, answers were edited slightly for length.
Eric Skavang
Name and what do you do for a living?
Eric Skavang – Work full-time for FirstNet as a Sales Manager and own 605 Media and Entertainment
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have served on the board for three years and I am excited to continue my leadership. My open-minded leadership helps guide the SSD in a positive direction. Several educators and community members would agree that I make myself available to them on a regular basis and support their uncanny efforts to develop our students. Lastly, consciously operating the district with taxpayer money is important and something that I will continue to take pride in.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Operating a business, leading a team in two states and having quality leadership skills help make me a strong candidate for this position. The experiences I have gained in my work history and education continue to help me lead the district in the best possible way alongside the administration. Most importantly I am engaged in the community in several different organizations which provides ample opportunity for taxpayers to converse with me on a regular basis. It is vital to be present within the community and available to anyone when needed.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
This is the only publicly elected position I have held to date. I currently serve on the BHSSC Board of Directors for the district, Facilities Committee, Safety Committee, Spearfish Chamber of Commerce Executive Board - Vice Chair, Spearfish Adult Softball Board, Teammates Advisory Board and take every opportunity I can to volunteer within the community for our schools and other community organizations.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not missed a school board meeting in the three years I have been on the board. This includes all additional committees.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
We need to continue to monitor the growth of our community and strategically plan for that growth. The development of the CTE center will help enhance and increase space for the HS but we need to keep planning for the potential of expanding or adding an elementary building in the future. We need to continue to work on moving our educator and staff salaries to a more competitive space than we currently have them. Additionally, we need to improve school pride and appreciation for our facilities/properties while also enhancing the culture within our athletics.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Continue conversations with local government officials and state legislators to help plan for future growth in our community and to help secure future funding to help close the wage gap for educators and staff in our community and state. We have narrowed the gap the past few years but need to continue making progress in order to retain and attract top talent.
Simple things like taking care of facilities need to be improved. I am working with administration on policy changes to address the trash issue in the parking lot which involves taking more pride in our facilities.
What do you believe is working for your school district and how will you retain that progression?
We have the BEST administration, educators and staff in the state. Our administration does a phenomenal job leading their buildings while our educators do a phenomenal job teaching and developing our youth and our staff does a phenomenal job keeping our facilities in order. My goal is to ensure we continue to retain our top talent and continue to enhance their learning environment.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
I am running for reelection with NO agenda. My door will remain open and I will continue to make decisions based on what is best for the majority. I will continue to let parents parent, educators educate and leaders lead.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Continue to oversee the construction of the CTE facility as a member of the facility committee and continue to investigate opportunities to complete the project under budget. I will continue to remain engaged in the district and community, keeping myself available to the taxpayers. I am always open to conversations and want to ensure that everyone has the ability to visit with me if needed. I am here to continue to make Spearfish the best district in the state.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am an open-minded leader that is willing to make the tough decisions when needed and when they are the right decision for the majority.
My wife and I are graduates of the SSD and have three children currently attending school in the SSD.
I am currently completing two master’s degrees in Business Management and Organizational Leadership
The school district is getting a new career and technical education center. How best can the district use the facility and its classes to prepare students for life beyond high school?
The development of the CTE facility is long overdue. As we continue to see an increase in students entering the workforce out of HS, it is important to provide our students opportunities to prepare themselves for the workforce. I also feel that the CTE facility will enhance the learning provided in sections currently offered in our district. We can enhance our fine arts departments with improved/new space. Our top-notch science department can be complimented with the addition of a pre-nursing courses and we can better prepare our students for the “real world” with additional/enhanced life skills course offerings.
What other capital improvement should the school district make?
The district will continue to plan for capital improvement projects. Planning for the future remodel of West or a new site for an elementary will be necessary in the future. Our facility committee also needs to continue to work toward facility improvements on an annual basis.
Do you support the addition of junior kindergarten, and is the district adding the program in an appropriate manner?
I voted in favor of adding Junior Kindergarten to the SSD. After discussing the program with administration and area pre-schools, it was realized that this program is a need in our community. As a public education facility, it is our duty to provide education to all. This program offers support for students that may not have access to a pre-school or need additional support for their social/emotional learning. JK will provide these students the opportunity for quality education within the district and help prepare them for kindergarten.
Nancy Roberts
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Nancy Roberts and I am a professor at Black Hills State University, teaching classes in Voice and Music Education.
What motivated you to run for this office?
20 years ago, when I was teaching in elementary school, I wrote a grant that required board approval. I was nervous presenting to the board, but they were so encouraging that it made me wonder what it would be like to be able to one day empower and support other young teachers. I am thrilled about the possibility of serving our community. As I talk with people about my candidacy, it has made me realize how fortunate I am to raise my children in a town with a wonderful school system and passionate educators.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
I have worked in education for nearly thirty years, including seven years as an elementary school music teacher before returning to graduate school and earning a doctorate. I’ve been teaching at Black Hills State University since 2007. Having worked in many different areas of education, I have an understanding of how school administration, budgets and parent communication work.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am currently the President of the BHSU Faculty Senate. I have also been elected to the
Promotion and Tenure Committee and served as the Administrative Director for the Johanna Meier Opera Theater Summer Institute. On a state level, I have served as the Vice President of the South Dakota Music Teachers National Association and President and State Governor of the South Dakota Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended many school board meetings in the last year and reviewed the meeting minutes of those I was unable to attend.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
We subscribe to the online edition of the Black Hills Pioneer.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
Spearfish is growing. Since the 2010 census, the population has increased by over 13 percent! That exciting growth presents a challenge for the school board. How can we maintain the excellent standard of education in our district? The board will need to decide how to improve them so that they can accommodate our growing student population. We will need to consider classroom sizes, teacher needs and community access.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
As a member of a board, any solutions will have to be achieved cooperatively with other board members. I plan to advocate for facility upgrades when needed and for hiring additional staff as the student population demands. One of our priorities moving forward should be to maintain current class sizes, especially in the lower grades. The school board will have to plan for growth while balancing the budget.
What do you believe is working for your school district and how will you retain that progression?
The Spearfish School District is fortunate to have exceptionally well-qualified teachers. To maintain this high level of quality, our teachers need to be listened to, supported and given the resources they need to continue nurturing our children. We need to attract and retain high-caliber teachers to assure that our district maintains quality instruction.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
My stance is simply that I will approach every decision I make on the School Board using common sense, researching the problem, consulting district policy and listening to school personnel, the community and my fellow board members.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I think that maintaining class size is one of the most important issues facing our district. I would hope to be a strong advocate for keeping the status quo in that area, as well as listening to other needs in the schools and community.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have two children in the district. Grace is in seventh grade and Lucy is in fifth grade. My husband Sean and I are so grateful for the wonderful teachers they have had and we have been thrilled with the education they have received. Volunteering in their classrooms and driving on field trips have given me a chance to see firsthand how caring and committed the teachers of Spearfish are.
The school district is getting a new career and technical education center. How best can the district use the facility and its classes to prepare students for life beyond high school?
The facility can be used to help prepare students in several different ways. Exposure to new career opportunities and paths, classes on life skills, and hands-on experience can give all students in the district distinct advantages as they grow into adulthood, regardless of their post-high school plans.
What other capital improvements should the school district make?
I think the district should look at ways to improve the West Elementary School facility. Because the gym is also used as the cafeteria, it can be difficult to schedule classes, not to mention the noise issues. There are rooms with no natural light and poor air circulation. Whether these are best addressed by renovations or new construction will be an important decision.
Do you support the addition of junior kindergarten, and is the district adding the program in an appropriate manner?
I do support the addition of a junior kindergarten and I do believe it is being implemented appropriately. Had such a program been available when our children were of that age, we certainly would have wanted to enroll them.
Ryan Niesent
Name and what do you do for a living?
My name is Ryan Niesent and I work for First Interstate Bank as the Regional Mortgage Manager for South Dakota and Montana. My responsibilities include staff management, strategic planning, budgeting, and community outreach.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I want to see the completion of the Career and Technical Education Center and monitor the condition of our current buildings. Our School District has been fiscally responsible, and I want to ensure this continues. Evaluating our curriculum offerings to make sure our students are being equipped for success in their next step in life, while ensuring there is visibility for parents to understand what their children are learning in our schools. We also need to increase our “school pride” by continuing to celebrate academic success, but by also working to bring success back to our sports programs.
Why do you think you are qualified for this position?
Having served on the School Board since 2018, I have gained valuable experience concerning governance, fiscal responsibility, strategic planning, and building projects. I also serve on the Finance Committee for the School Board, which fits well with my education background and my work experience. I have a degree in Economics with an emphasis in Finance, which provides an understanding that taxpayer resources are not infinite. My position with First Interstate Bank requires me to create a budget and then be held accountable for my performance in hitting the goals defined within the budget.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
Currently I serve on the Spearfish School Board. I am also on the Finance Committee and Policy Committee for the School Board. I serve on the Monument Health Advisory Council for Spearfish and Belle Fourche, and I am the President of the Black Hills Nordic Club. Also, I served a 3-year term on the Realtors for Kids Board.
How many school board meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I currently serve on the School Board and attended all regular meetings, special meetings, workshops, and committee meetings this past year.
Do you subscribe to your community’s legal newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer?
Yes, I do subscribe. The Black Hills Pioneer is a great source of information for what is happening in and around our community.
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in your school district?
We need to monitor our facilities for updates, expansions, and possible new buildings. All while being responsible with taxpayer funds. Also, we need to improve our school pride within our athletics program, which will help to create positive attitudes and engage and unify our community. Recognizing our sports programs are more than wins and losses, it is also about teaching our children valuable life skills.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
The School District has a Facilities Plan that was drafted using input from ICS Consulting, Administration, School Staff, Students, the Public, and Board Members. The plan outlines the proposed projects through 2026. The plan’s purpose is to be proactive on our maintenance and keep an eye on the student population which may require us to expand and/or build new buildings. For our sports programs, the School District currently has an Activities Strategic Plan. This Plan was drafted with input from Board Members, Administrators, Coaches, Advisors, Parents, and Students. We need to better utilize this Plan, have measurable goals with defined timelines, and apply accountability.
What do you believe is working for your school district and how will you retain that progression?
People are the most important part of any organization, and the Spearfish School District is no different. We have dedicated and talented Administration, Teachers, and Staff. I want to help foster a great environment for them to work, which in turn will allow them to provide the best possible learning opportunities for our students.
What is the single most important stance you want to take if elected to school board?
My most important stance is to serve with integrity. Having gone through the COVID Pandemic as a School Board Member was an eye-opening experience. I learned there is no way to make everyone happy, but if you serve with integrity, you will have done the best you can.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
My hope is I can continue to be part of a Board that is open and has a good relationship with the School District Administration, Teachers, Students, Staff, the Community, and Parents. Having an open and good relationship will allow us to continue to work together to provide the best possible learning environment for our students.
What else do you want people to know about you?
My wife Tara and I have 3 sons Rylee, Reagan, and Ryder. Rylee attended and graduated from the Spearfish School District. Reagan and Ryder are currently enrolled in the Spearfish School District. I was born in Spearfish and attended K-12 here. I enjoy mountain biking and am a member of the Queen City Rambler Biking Club. Cross Country skiing is also a hobby I enjoy, and I am currently the President of the Black Hills Nordic Ski Club.
The school district is getting a new career and technical education center. How best can the district use the facility and its classes to prepare students for life beyond high school?
The Career and Technical Education Center will provide exposure and possible training for in demand and good paying jobs as well as provide education of life skills. The School District’s course offering will be expanded giving students an opportunity to learn more about the medical field, automotive/mechanic field, and trades like plumbing, and electrical. The CTE Center will also offer the opportunity for public/private partnerships which could be used towards summer internships and possible employment after high school.
What other capital improvement should the school district make?
Using the School District’s Facilities Plan, the next set of capital improvement projects consist of updates and repairs to existing buildings. The Facilities Plan is periodically reviewed and updated, with the most recent changes having occurred at the regular Board Meeting on March 14th. Specifically, the projects for 2022 consist of updating the Creekside parking lot entry/exit, repairs to the Mt. View sidewalk and asphalt, updated lighting and painting in the High School Auditorium, kitchen and bathroom repair at Creekside, and fire panel replacement at the Middle School and High School.
Do you support the addition of junior kindergarten, and is the district adding the program in an appropriate manner?
I do support the addition of Jr. Kindergarten and think the School District is adding the program in an appropriate manner. The Jr. Kindergarten Committee gathered information from schools who already have a Jr. Kindergarten program. The proposed model would have 1 section, consider students who are currently registered with the School District, and have a maximum capacity of 15 students (targeted capacity is 12). This program can help the transition from pre-school, for children who are five by September 1st, but not yet ready for kindergarten.
