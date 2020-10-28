Can Butte County bridge the gaps anymore?

BELLE FOURCHE –– For the last five years, the Butte County Commission has spent countless hours toiling over the county’s continuously worsening bridge conditions and it seems that struggle will continue into the foreseeable future.
In a list detailing states with the most structurally deficient bridges as a percent of their total bridge inventory, South Dakota ranked fourth worst in the nation, with 17%, according to data from an American Road & Transportation Builders Association analysis performed utilizing the 2019 U.S. Department of Transportation National Bridge Inventory database.
Gaver Road Bridge
During the Oct. 20 county commission meeting, a handful of residents who live near Gaver Road Bridge who have been affected by its July closure, discussed the impact.
Lynn Hammerstrom was one of those residents. He said the people who live along the road, now that the defunct bridge has blocked one of two exits, are forced to travel south on Gaver Road where it meets U.S. Highway 34. He asserted that that portion of the road has been problematic over the years.
“In the summer, it’s not so bad,” Hammerstrom said, adding that he does not believe the road is regularly maintained, alleging that at least half of the road structure is uncrowned. During the wetter periods seen in all four of South Dakota’s seasons, Hammerstrom said the road gets torn up and rutted from travelers, sometimes rendering it practically impassable.
He inquired whether there was anything the county could do to make some temporary repairs on the structure to get it reopened for use until the county could afford its replacement.
Spencer Dockter and Bruce Wilsey, bridge inspectors with Brosz Engineering, the county’s contracted engineering firm, were at the meeting and addressed several issues, including the Gaver Road Bridge, as it was they who recommended the structure’s closure.
“We’ve been inspecting that structure for a number of years,” Wilsey said, adding that over the years, they’ve seen the 100-year-old structure degrade substantially.
Wilsey said that with structures of that age, particularly in this part of the nation, the concrete used in the 1920s was commonly subpar, eventually turning chalky and losing a significant amount of its structural strength.
“The footings on the arch on the Gaver Road Bridge are at that point, and then some,” he said.
Additionally, Wilsey said the structure’s northwest wing wall, which is fractured to an irreparable point, appears near collapse.
“Our challenge as bridge inspectors and Brosz Engineering in looking out for Butte County’s interest (is that) … we get to a point where we can no longer continue to say ‘this is a safe structure to leave open to the traveling public,’” he said.
Having seen similar instances locally and around the state, Wilsey said that with bridge in that condition catastrophe is almost guaranteed.
“We couldn’t live with that, Brosz Engineering couldn’t live with that, and you folks (Butte County Commission and residents) couldn’t live with that,” he said, adding that the closure of the structure was not limited to a single item or issue. “We had a number of critical elements on that structure that we were extremely concerned about that we’ve been watching for a number of years.”
Hammerstrom asked if the county could consider replacing the structure with a concrete box culvert instead of a new bridge.
Jason Hanson, an engineer with Brosz Engineering, informed the residents that Butte County was recently awarded $77,884 worth of state funds to perform preliminary engineering on the Gaver Road Bridge. That work is slated to be completed by April 2021.
Hanson said that the engineering firm would survey the hydrology and needs of the particular area and structure, considering all of the potential options, and bring their recommendations to the commission to decide which was to proceed with the replacement.
But, because preliminary engineering is just one part of the process through the BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) program, through the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the overall replacement timeline is somewhat out of the county’s hands.
“Once we size the structure and we submit the hydraulics (survey), then it has to go to the DOT for (additional documentation), and that can take up to two years,” Hanson said.
After the completion of the preliminary engineering and state documentation, the county would still have to apply for additional BIG funding to replace the structure.
According to a 2015 report, one in five of the county’s bridges is in dire need of repair or replacement and another 20 bridges are not far behind. In other words, of the county’s 100 bridge’s, half of them are in need of almost immediate attention.
With all 66 of the state’s counties competing for the same funding, smaller counties, or counties with smaller budgets, find it more difficult to reel in funds.
“Unfortunately, yes, there’s a lot of needs across the counties – you’re (Butte County residents are) not the only ones,” Hanson said. “There’s just a lot of structures throughout the state that are in desperate need of replacement.”
Hammerstrom countered that some consideration needs to be given to these structures soon.
“You can’t just close bridges and not fix them,” he said. “That’s not a forward progress process.”
“It’s the situation that we’re in in Butte County,” Hanson said. “And with the amount of available funding that counties have, it’s not a good situation. Unfortunately, Butte County is in a position where a lot of their bridges were constructed during the same time frame during the 40s and 30s. They’ve all outlasted their design life, to be honest with you.”
Commissioner Kim Richards tried to give Hammerstrom and his neighbors some background on the worsening situation. He said that when the commission started really drilling down on the bridge situation five years ago, they found that the county had $20 million to $30 million worth of bridge needs.
“And, that’s probably even doubled now,” Richards said.
Dannica Percevich, one of Hammerstrom’s neighbors, asked where the Gaver Road Bridge fell on the county’s priority list.
“The Gaver Road Bridge is within the five-year window,” Hanson said.
More bad news
Dockter and Wilsey presented their most recent bridge inspection report for the 2020 inspection cycle. Within the report, the engineers provide their critical findings intended to draw attention to encountered defects and deficiencies that may pose potential safety concerns. The list includes 15 structures.
The following list outlines some of the critical findings related to the bridges within the report.
Old Highway 85 Bridge, 103-foot four span timber beam bridge located 4.2 miles east and 32.8 miles north of Belle Fourche – many timber beams exhibit severe splits and railing is also in poor condition. The report stated consideration should be given to replacing the structure soon.
Snoma Road box culvert, 10-foot-by-5-foot box culvert constructed in 1962 and located 9.1 miles east and one mile south of Belle Fourche – north half of the bridge’s roadway is already closed due to severe settlement and undermining. The outlet side of the box is severely undermined (upwards of 8 feet deep) and the apron has completely failed. Barrels have shifted and become displaced. The report stated the structure has been awarded a 2020 BIG replacement grant and is currently in the design phase.
Mail Road Bridge, 141-foot five span timber beam bridge with constructed in 1940 and located 2 miles west and 6 miles north of Nisland – severely deteriorated timber beams and unstable bearing blocks. The report suggested replacement of all timber blocking shims with a single plank laid flat.
Riley Road Bridge, 56.3-food three span timber beam located 6 miles west and 1.1 miles south of Newell. The report states the structure is in poor condition with two failing piles on the north back wall and several others with moderate to severe decay. The north abutment cap is also split. The inspectors recommended that the westernmost 5 feet of the bridge be closed until the deteriorated north abutment piles and cap are repaired or replaced.
Orman Road Bridge, 96-foot pony truss with two timber beam structure located 1 mile north and 4.7 miles west of Newell – structure has several split or crushed beams. The west timber back wall is failing and timber piles in abutments show moderate decay. The county has received a 2020 BIG replacement grant for this bridge and the structure is currently in the design phase.
Orman Road Bridge, 66.3-foot tree span timber beam bridge constructed in 1930, located 1 mile north and 4.3 miles west of Newell – structure’s piles have failed, causing the bridge deck above to sag over the bent. The bridge was closed in July and the county has been awarded a federal replacement grant for this bridge and is currently in the design phase.
Viken Road Bridge, 93-foot pony truss bridge constructed in 1919, located 1 mile south and 3 miles west of Newell – the structure’s lower gusset plats are severely deteriorated and some severely corroded, delaminated, and/or cracked. The concrete deck is severely deteriorated with exposed rebar that has significant section loss and has completely corroded through in sports. The truss has suffered debris and collision damage and several rivets have sheared off. The county closed the structure in July. The report recommends that the structure should be scheduled for replacement.
Youngberg Road Bridge, 33-foot single span steel beam bridge constructed in 1945, located 2.8 miles south and 3 miles east of Newell – The structure is rated in fair condition with split beams showing signs of decay and stressed at the coped ends. Additionally, the southeast wing wall is bowing and is near failure. The inspectors recommended consideration be given to replacing all the timber beams with steel.
Old Highway 212, 32-foot single span timber beam bridge constructed in 1945, located 13.5 miles east and 0.8 miles north of Newell – the west back wall planks are severely decayed and several beams are split and cracked. The report recommended that all cracked or split timber beams should be repaired or replaced and the decaying back wall planks should also be replaced. The county has been awarded a federal replacement grant.
