Camping, visitation numbers slightly down

The Belle Fourche Reservoir is a popular recreation area, but this year Rocky Point State Park, a primary camping and boat launching area at the reservoir is down 13% in visitation from 2021. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Camping and visitation numbers in June are down from last year, but still well above the state’s five-year average, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks report.

Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation reported that camping in South Dakota’s state parks was up in June, and those fees helped offset revenue lost with lower visitation numbers. It helped in June that the June 19 and July 4 holidays provided a three-day weekend for campers to enjoy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.