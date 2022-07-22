Camping, visitation numbers slightly down

SPEARFISH — Camping and visitation numbers in June are down from last year, but still well above the state’s five-year average, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks report.
Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation reported that camping in South Dakota’s state parks was up in June, and those fees helped offset revenue lost with lower visitation numbers. It helped in June that the June 19 and July 4 holidays provided a three-day weekend for campers to enjoy.
Overall, Simpson said he was not concerned about the dip in numbers. In June visitation numbers were down about 1% from last year, and down 3% in revenue. But, he said those statistics were taken after several banner years in the parks.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise that we are not likely to sustain the number we’ve seen over the last two years,” he said. “This impacts some of our revenue as far as annual park entrance licenses, but right now that’s not substantial. Do we wish it was always increasing? Yeah, that would be great. We’re going to find out what normal looks like moving forward here the next few years. These are still really strong numbers. Things are looking good.”
In the Black Hills visitation has been down at all of the state parks and recreation areas, with the
largest hits taken at Angostura Reservoir and Sheps Canyon, with a collective 41% decrease, and at Bear Butte State Park, which saw a 20% decrease. Custer State Park and Rocky Point Recreation Area at the Belle Fourche Reservoir both saw 13% decreases this year.
Simpson said while fuel costs don’t seem to necessarily affect visitation numbers in the state’s parks and recreation areas, they do keep people from traveling longer distances. “We’ve been through high gas prices before and we didn’t see a reduction in camping and park use,” he said. “We saw trip reduction in miles people are willing to travel. So they stayed more local, but they still wanted to do those things. We as a department have kept our prices reasonable, so it makes it more affordable.”
During a separate discussion, Simpson told the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission that while he recommends keeping park entrance fees, camping rates and other fees stable at this point, to encourage park use, the time may be coming when the department needs to consider making some increases. The last time the department increased fees was in 2019.
“I don’t see a need to increase fees right now,” he said. “We do know that operational costs continue to pick away at those new dollars created by the increase. As we see more use in the parks, utility costs go up and we might need to add more staff. The cost of supplies go up. Those dollars we have in the capital budget are going to have to slide into our operations budget. We may have to increase fees, but that time is not now.”
Simpson suggested that some examples of increased fees could be with cabin rentals, which are currently $150 per night. However, he said South Dakota park entrance fees of $36 per year are comparable to surrounding states, with North Dakota charging an annual fee of $35; Minnesota charging between $12-$35, based on residency; Wyoming charging $40; and Nebraska charging between $35-$40 for an annual licenses.
“We feel like we’re in a pretty good spot,” Simpson said. “We don’t recommend adjustments at this time. We have the capital we need to address maintenance issues.”
