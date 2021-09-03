Camping, visitation for this year right in line with 2020 numbers

RAPID CITY — Bikers and families enjoyed Custer State Park together during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year, and visitation was up about 8% from the same nine-day event period in 2020.
Scott Simpson, director of the state Parks and Recreation Division told the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission Thursday that the department collected $641,000 in park entrance fees from motorcyclists and $223,000 in vehicle passes during the Rally. Custer State Park issues specific motorcycle bands and vehicle stickers in order to estimate types of traffic and visitation counts.
“That’s a heck of a bunch of people pushing through there in nine days,” Simpsonsaid. “It’s not just all bikers during the Rally. We still continue to have plenty of families and other folks using the park.”
Al Nedved, deputy director for the state Division of Parks and Recreation, said across the state park system, visitation in August was slightly lower than last year, but year to date totals are up. That’s good news, he said, because 2020 seemed to be a banner year for outdoor recreation in the parks. In fact, 2020 was such a great year that it is going to take a few years of data to find an average number to compare.
Nedved told the Game, Fish and Parks Commission this week that this month’s visitation report was pulled a bit early, due to the early nature of the commission meeting, which was held Sept. 1-2 in Rapid City. The numbers are still pretty accurate, he said, and they show August revenue of $2,935,737 this year, compared to $3,329,395for August 2020. That’s a 12% decline. However, year to date revenue for this year is at $22,024,488 compared to $20,026,337 last year,which is still a 10 percent increase.
“Last August was very busy with COVID and the limited number of activities and opportunities that were out there,” Nedved told the commission.
One category that saw a substantial increase this year compared to 2020 was motorcoach permits, which saw a 248% increase with $20,235 in revenue compared to last year’s $5,808. That means that 4,809 more visitors entered South Dakota’s state parks in a motorhome this year. Second annual vehicle license fees, which are purchased with a half priced coupon that comes from the purchase of an annual license, were down by 36 percent, while annual vehicle license fees were down by 17%.
Camping across the state was down slightly by 6% from 2020, but year to date numbers show a 4 percent increase. In the Black Hills and western South Dakota, state campgrounds saw a slight uptick of numbers with a 4% increase. Districts 13 and 14, which includes Bear Butte State Park, Shadehill, Lake Llewellyn Johns near Lemmon, and Rocky Point near Belle Fourche, had the biggest increase in the state, as each district had 18% more campers this year.
“We do track on a weekly basis what we are seeing for camping reservations and for the rest of the year things are looking pretty similar to where they were last year,” Nedved said. “Even though we were down overall, there were a lot of places that were up. We’ve had a strong year camping and we’re looking forward to the rest of the year and Labor Day weekend.”
