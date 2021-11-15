SPEARFISH — Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Spearfish firefighters responded to a 911 call about a camper on fire on Hillsview Road near Upper Valley Road.
“The fire was pretty much kept to the back side of the dash and the engine compartment, which was totaled,” said Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson.
Ladson said the camper had been parked and stored for a time, but the electrical system was being used. He suspected a short in the engine to be the cause of the blaze.
“From it being plugged in, something probably had an electrical short and started on fire,” he said.
Ladson said three engines and around 20 firefighters responded to the call, which was extinguished within 10 minutes.
