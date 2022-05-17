Campaign signs vandalized in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — In what is hopefully not a sign of the times, several campaign banners were vandalized over the weekend. They had been displayed at 109 N. Main St. in Spearfish.
“It’s silliness, whether it’s high school kids or whatever; it doesn’t make any difference,” said Ron Moeller, one of the candidates whose sign was defaced. Moeller is running to be the Republican candidate for District 31 Senate.
Moeller’s sign, along with one of Gov. Kristi Noem’s, were tagged with expletives. Eric Jennings, who is running for Lawrence County Commissioner, also had a sign, which was sprayed in an attempt to blot out his name.
“It’s kind of disappointing that people do that,” Jennings said. “(The signs are) there as a public service as much as anything, to let people know who’s running.”
The City of Spearfish has guidelines for when, where, and how election signs can be displayed, but the signs themselves are considered personal property, so vandalism is not addressed in the document.
“If something does happen along those lines, the people will call each other, but we don’t get involved,” said Jayna Watson, Spearfish City Planner. “It’s not a city issue to be following up on.”
Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said the Spearfish Police Department is investigating the vandalism and if found, the person(s) responsible could face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge for intentional damage to property valued at $400 or less, which could mean up to 30 days in jail and $500 in fines.
“The damage likely occurred during (Saturday) night. We opened an investigation and will proceed with it,” Rotert wrote in a statement to the Pioneer. “Obviously, if anyone happens to have information regarding the vandalism, they are encouraged to contact us.”
Rotert said vandalism is not an unusual occurrence for the Spearfish P.D. In 2021, 72 vandalism cases were opened, with around 1/3 resulting in an arrest, citation, or suspect identified.
The signs were turned and fixed to cover the vulgar messages, but the act has left a disappointing blemish on the face of the community’s local election etiquette.
“Let’s not go there, people,” Moeller said. “Make your decision at the ballot box; you don’t need to make it with a can of spray paint.”
To report any information about the vandalism contact the Spearfish Police Department by calling (605) 642-1300.
